Croatia populist president reelected in landslide

Croatia populist president reelected in landslide

ZAGREB
Croatia populist president reelected in landslide

Croatia's President and Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate Zoran Milanovic (R) and his wife Sanja Music Milanovic (L) waves to supporters after his speech at his headquarters, in Zagreb on Jan. 12, 2025

Croatia's populist President Zoran Milanovic was reelected in a landslide, defeating his conservative rival in Jan. 12's run-off, official results showed.

Milanovic took more than 74 percent of the vote and Dragan Primorac, backed by the center-right HDZ party that governs Croatia, almost 26 percent, with nearly all the votes counted.

It was the highest score achieved by a presidential candidate since the former Yugoslav republic's independence in 1991.

While the role of the president is largely ceremonial in Croatia, Milanovic's wide victory is the latest setback for the HDZ and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Milanovic's political archrival, after a high-profile corruption affair in November.

"Croatia, thank you!," Milanovic told his supporters who gathered at a Zagreb art and music club to celebrate his success.

"I see this victory as a recognition of my work in the last five years and a plebiscite message from Croatian people to those who should hear it," he said in a reference to the HDZ-led government.

The outspoken Milanovic, backed by the left-wing opposition, won more than 49 percent of the vote in the contest's first round two weeks ago, narrowly missing an outright victory.

Turnout on Jan. 12 was nearly 44 percent, slightly lower than in the first round, the electoral commission said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

    Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

  2. Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls

    Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls

  3. World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM

    World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM

  4. MİT 'neutralizes' PKK's senior Iran member

    MİT 'neutralizes' PKK's senior Iran member

  5. Istanbul toll from tainted alcohol rises to 19 dead in 48 hours

    Istanbul toll from tainted alcohol rises to 19 dead in 48 hours
Recommended
Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties
Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls

Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls
World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM

World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM
Russia targets Ukraines energy sites in massive barrage

Russia targets Ukraine's energy sites in 'massive' barrage
Cocaine use nearly doubles in France: Study

Cocaine use nearly doubles in France: Study
Iranian president warns Trump against risking war

Iranian president warns Trump against risking 'war'
US senators grill Trumps pick for defense chief

US senators grill Trump's pick for defense chief
WORLD Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met on Jan. 14 with his U.K. counterpart, Keir Starmer, securing a £12.3 billion ($15 billion) trade and investment package during a visit hailed as a "new era" in ties.
ECONOMY Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion

Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion

Türkiye’s export credit bank, Turkish Eximbank, provided financing of $7.8 billion in 2024, including $3.6 billion in sustainability-related supranational funds, the bank’s CEO Ali Güney told state-run Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿