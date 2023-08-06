Crest resembling Great Wall to be promoted

SİVAS

In a bid to promote tourism in the region, efforts will be made to bring public attention on a global scale to the Central Anatolian province of Sivas’ Diş Cliffs, commonly referred to as the "natural Great Wall of China."

Diş Cliffs are an important geological landform that has not been discovered by many, Sivas Governor Yılmaz Şimşek told local media during a visit to the region.

Stating that the geomorphic region resembles the Great Wall of China, Şimşek said the cliffs have a length of about 5 kilometers, yet these rock formations have never attracted tourists before.

“Our aim is to turn this region into a popular tourism destination. We are working towards this goal. Hopefully, we will determine a road map in line with the academic reports that our professors and universities will reveal, and we will accelerate our efforts to promote this place,” the governor added.

Pointing out that one of the fastest-growing segments of the tourism industry is nature-based travel, and the emphasis on this type of traveling is to experience natural spaces and biodiversity, the governor stated that people are now turning to nature tourism rather than just having sun-and-beach vacations, which was previously seen as the most common subtype of tourism.

“There is an important tourism potential here. The academic studies will guide our work in this direction. Hopefully, this destination will be discovered soon by local and foreign tourists. I invite all our citizens to see this geological landform possessing a unique natural beauty.”

The Diş Cliffs, one of the largest and most impressive instances of crests in the world unknown to the general population, is found between the villages of Eskidere and Boğazören in the İmranlı district of Sivas.