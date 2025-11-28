Credit growth aligns with disinflation path: Central Bank

Credit growth aligns with disinflation path: Central Bank

ANKARA
Credit growth aligns with disinflation path: Central Bank

Credit growth in Türkiye shows alignment with the disinflation trajectory due to tight monetary conditions, the Central Bank's latest Financial Stability Report stated on Nov. 28.

The semiannual report, the second of 2025, emphasized that stringent financial conditions continue to support demand balancing and disinflation.

"Tight monetary stance has resulted in credit growth exhibiting a profile consistent with the disinflation path. Credit and deposit pricing tracks policy rate changes and expectations. Macroprudential measures have slowed foreign currency credit growth and strengthened monetary transmission," it said.

The report noted that after first quarter market turbulence, stability returned, boosting interest in lira assets.

Lira deposit share remained stable at high levels, while Central Bank reserves strengthened.

Currency-protected deposit accounts have ended, with balances now at very low levels.

Despite rising global uncertainties and geopolitical risks, the country's risk premium improved, maintaining favorable overseas financing for banks and the real sector.

Banks' enhanced profitability, along with strong liquidity and capital buffers, contributes to macro-financial stability, the report added.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye rescues crew of tanker that caught fire in Black Sea

Türkiye rescues crew of tanker that caught fire in Black Sea
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye rescues crew of tanker that caught fire in Black Sea

    Türkiye rescues crew of tanker that caught fire in Black Sea

  2. Excavation season concludes at Perre with new Roman-era finds

    Excavation season concludes at Perre with new Roman-era finds

  3. International Crime and Punishment Film Festival opens in Istanbul

    International Crime and Punishment Film Festival opens in Istanbul

  4. Turkish series sparks tourism boom in Mardin

    Turkish series sparks tourism boom in Mardin

  5. The philosophy of fire: The kitchen of truth at Etxebarri

    The philosophy of fire: The kitchen of truth at Etxebarri
Recommended
Unemployment rate down to 8.5 pct in October

Unemployment rate down to 8.5 pct in October
Türkiye enters high-income league for first time: Yılmaz

Türkiye enters high-income league for first time: Yılmaz
Türkiye pushes for key role in EU security: Minister

Türkiye pushes for key role in EU security: Minister
Carney advances new Canada oil pipeline, raising climate concerns

Carney advances new Canada oil pipeline, raising climate concerns
JP Morgan says it will build the biggest office block in London

JP Morgan says it will build the biggest office block in London
EU approves 30 pct space budget hike amid global race

EU approves 30 pct space budget hike amid global race
WORLD Death toll rises to 85 in Thailand floods

Death toll rises to 85 in Thailand floods

The death toll from the devastating floods in southern Thailand climbed to 85 on Wednesday, with over one million households across the country affected, Bangkok Post reported on Friday.

ECONOMY Unemployment rate down to 8.5 pct in October

Unemployment rate down to 8.5 pct in October

Türkiye’s unemployment rate decreased to 8.5 percent in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Nov. 28.

SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿