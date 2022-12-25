Cowboys beat NFL-best Eagles

WASHINGTON

Dak Prescott threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns to spark the Dallas Cowboys over NFL-best Philadelphia 40-34 on Dec. 24, keeping the Eagles from clinching a top playoff seeding.

The Cowboys’ defensive unit forced four turnovers and seized command late in a deadlocked game to stun the visiting Eagles (13-2).

“This was a huge game, not only beating one of the best teams in the league, but the way we did it,” Prescott said. “We can use this and continue to build.”

The victory kept Dallas, 11-4 in the NFC East division title hunt and Minnesota, 12-3, moved closer in the fight for the NFC top seed and a first-round playoff bye.

The Baltimore Ravens clinched a playoff berth on a day when eight games were played in sub-freezing temperatures, the most in any NFL gameday in 26 years, while the New York Giants missed a chance to clinch a post-season spot on a last-play loss at Minnesota.

Prescott completed 27 of 35 passes and kept his poise after having an early interception returned for a touchdown.

“It was just about moving on,” said Prescott. “All I did is just keep my head down and keep playing. I focused in and we were able to come out with this one.”

In the last minutes, Dallas defender DaRon Bland intercepted a Gardner Minshew pass and Anthony Barr recovered a fumble by Philadelphia’s Miles Sanders to set up Brett Maher field goals of 48 and 26 yards for the decisive points.

“They gave us chance after chance,” Prescott said. “With those four turnovers, they gave us short field position and we were able to capitalize on some. When they do that, we’re a tough team to beat.”