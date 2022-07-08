COVID spreading fast among children, say experts

  • July 08 2022 07:00:00

COVID spreading fast among children, say experts

ISTANBUL
COVID spreading fast among children, say experts

COVID-19 is spreading among children in Türkiye, experts say, noting that vaccinations for those aged between 12 and 18 have almost come to a complete halt.

Health experts have been cautioning the public over the past days against the spike in the cases but this time they issued a stark warning about the spread of the virus among children.

“Cases among children, which increased significantly over the past ten days, are not very severe. The public appears to be completely ignoring the anti-virus rules. People, who have not had the virus previously, are being infected in the new wave of the pandemic,” said Ayper Somer from Istanbul Medical School’s Children Hospital.

Children aged between eight and 12 must be vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of the summer, Somer added, reiterating that people need to have face masks on public transport and in public spaces.

“Unless necessary measures are taken, we may see a significant increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations starting September,” Somer said.

Three out of four people who tested positive for COVID are those who do not wear face masks, according to Professor Haluk Çokuğraş from the Science Board, which advises the government on the pandemic.

“We have been repeatedly making warnings over the past two and a half years, but we are having the same situation almost every six months,” he said.

“I have lost most confidence that people will adhere to rules and the situation will improve. What people do not understand is that a new “Turkish variant” of the virus may emerge with much more severe symptoms,” Çokuğraş said.

The weekly number of coronavirus cases increased from around 27,000 between June 20 and June 26 to more than 57,000 between June 27 and July 3, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the weekly death toll from the pandemic rose from 17 to 25 over the same period.

covid 19,

ARTS & LIFE Auteur behind ‘Oldboy’ returns with ‘pure’ love story

Auteur behind ‘Oldboy’ returns with ‘pure’ love story
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye, Israel to sign aviation deal, first since 1951

    Türkiye, Israel to sign aviation deal, first since 1951

  2. Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

    Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

  3. Greece to buy US-made devices against Turkish drones

    Greece to buy US-made devices against Turkish drones

  4. ‘Haunted pavilion’ of Kadıköy up for sale

    ‘Haunted pavilion’ of Kadıköy up for sale

  5. Türkiye becomes 18th most populous country, official report reveals

    Türkiye becomes 18th most populous country, official report reveals
Recommended
Restoration of bank building uncovers extraordinary measures taken

Restoration of bank building uncovers extraordinary measures taken
Floodings cost Türkiye $4 billion in five decades, says official

Floodings cost Türkiye $4 billion in five decades, says official
Mozarteum University accepts 13-year-old Turkish pianist

Mozarteum University accepts 13-year-old Turkish pianist
Healthcare workers walk out to protest killing of colleague

Healthcare workers walk out to protest killing of colleague
Turkish, Ukrainian top diplomats discuss grain corridor

Turkish, Ukrainian top diplomats discuss grain corridor
Erdoğan says PKK, PYD and FETÖ entered NATO records as terror groups

Erdoğan says PKK, PYD and FETÖ entered NATO records as terror groups
WORLD Turkish pizza maker honored as ‘great immigrant’ in US

Turkish pizza maker honored as ‘great immigrant’ in US

Hakkı Akdeniz, the owner of the famous pizza chain Champion Pizza and known for his charity work, has been included in the list of the “great immigrants” announced every year by the Carnegie Corporation of New York in the U.S., a philanthropic fund established to support education programs, and became the first Turkish person to be included in this list.
ECONOMY E-commerce volume grows 68 percent in four months

E-commerce volume grows 68 percent in four months

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) e-commerce volume increased by 68 percent in the first four months of 2022 from a year ago, according to NielsenIQ.
SPORTS Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

World football giant Manchester City’s Turkish-German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, who tied the knot with Moroccon-Italian model Sara Arfaoui in Copenhagen in May, have held a traditional wedding ceremony in his hometown in the northwestern province of Balıkesir.