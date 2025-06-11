Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

ISTANBUL
An Istanbul court has ruled to continue the detention of Victory Party leader Ümit Özdağ on charges of inciting hatred and insulting the public.

The hearing on June 11 saw Özdağ and lawyers deliver their defense against accusations over his statements dating back to 2020, particularly those targeting Syrians in Türkiye. The court postponed the next hearing to June 17.

In the final opinion during the session, the prosecutor requested a prison sentence of one year and six months to four years and six months for Özdağ.

The hearing drew heavy attendance from opposition figures and the politician’s supporters. Özdağ has been in custody for 142 days.

The case follows a separate investigation launched after Özdağ allegedly insulted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a speech delivered on Jan. 19. He appeared in court on that charge on April 29 and proceedings were adjourned until Sept. 10.

