Court indicts public officials in 2014 Soma mine disaster

MANISA
A local court has filed a case against a group of public officials in connection with the 2014 mining disaster in the western province of Manisa’s Soma district that claimed the lives of 301 workers.

According to a statement from Some Prosecutor's Office on Dec. 25, the case encompasses 28 public officials identified with negligence in Türkiye’s deadliest mining accident.

Despite a legal process extending for more than three years after the tragedy, no authorization for an investigation into public servants was granted.

The trial, which commenced on April 13, 2015, involving 45 defendants, eight of whom were arrested, along with 162 injured victims, 487 deceased complainants and 436 witnesses in relation to the Soma mine disaster, concluded with the 22nd hearing on July 11, 2018.

Among the 14 defendants who received prison sentences were the chairman, general manager, operation manager and deputy manager of Soma Coal Enterprises, while the remaining 37 defendants were acquitted. The Soma mine disaster was the worst industrial accident in the country, with unions and workers blaming poor working conditions and lack of safety regulations for laborers.

On Feb. 9, 2021, the court decided that all detainees were released on conditions of trial without arrest.

