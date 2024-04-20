Court holds 1st hearing in landmark quake case

Court holds 1st hearing in landmark quake case

HATAY
Court holds 1st hearing in landmark quake case

A Hatay court has held the initial hearing of the case involving alleged negligence in the construction of the Rönesans Residence, in which over 260 people died in last year's devastating earthquakes in the country’s south.

Dubbed as a "corner of paradise," the luxury residence in Hatay tilted backward as a whole during the earthquakes on Feb. 6, 2023. Rönesans, which is translated as “Renaissance,” became a symbol of the rot in terms of the structural integrity of the buildings that collapsed in the earthquakes.

Among the casualties were Hatayspor footballer Christian Atsu, Hatayspor Sports Director Taner Savut and national handball player Cemal Kütahya. The official figures reported 269 fatalities and 13 injuries, with some victims' bodies recovered after weeks of search efforts.

During the landmark trial's first hearing, imprisoned contractor Mehmet Yaşar Coşkun argued that the fact that the building lay on its side "without collapsing and falling apart" was an indication that the building was solid, causing a reaction in the courtroom.

The court committee noted that the 15-story building did not comply with earthquake regulations and leaned backward.

"In such an earthquake, the building did not collapse despite tilting on its side, its skeleton remained intact. This is evidence of the building's sturdy construction," Coskun told the judges.

Adjourning the second hearing to July 17, the court decided to continue the detention of four out of the eight defendants. Hüseyin Yalçın Coşkun, the contractor's brother and the responsible official for the static project of the residence, site manager and company partner, is currently wanted with a red notice.

residance, rönesans residance,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth

IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth
LATEST NEWS

  1. IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth

    IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth

  2. US House to vote on Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan aid package

    US House to vote on Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan aid package

  3. Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran

    Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran

  4. North Korea tests 'super-large warhead': state media

    North Korea tests 'super-large warhead': state media

  5. Companies seek low quake-risk sites to relocate factories

    Companies seek low quake-risk sites to relocate factories
Recommended
Sole detainee released in case of fatal Istanbul crash

Sole detainee released in case of fatal Istanbul crash
Body of another worker recovered at landslide-hit Erzican mine

Body of another worker recovered at landslide-hit Erzican mine
32 suspects detained in Istanbul organized crime bust

32 suspects detained in Istanbul organized crime bust
Inflated prices spark nationwide restaurant boycott calls

Inflated prices spark nationwide restaurant boycott calls
‘Alparslan’ most popular name for boys, ‘Asel’ for girls: TÜİK

‘Alparslan’ most popular name for boys, ‘Asel’ for girls: TÜİK
New touristic train embarks on inaugural journey

New touristic train embarks on inaugural journey
WORLD US House to vote on Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan aid package

US House to vote on Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan aid package

The U.S. House of Representatives is poised to hold a crucial vote on Saturday on a major aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan -- and a possible ban of TikTok.
ECONOMY IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth

IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth

Deeper integration of the European Union's internal market could prove crucial for boosting lackluster economic growth and productivity levels in the 27-member trading bloc, a senior IMF official told AFP Friday.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) is set to kick off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿