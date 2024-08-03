Court halts development plans for Cappadocia

ANKARA

In a significant ruling, the Ankara Regional Administrative Court has suspended the large-scale development plans for Cappadocia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The court’s decision was based on concerns that the proposed plans would cause irreparable damage to the area.

“It has been decided to suspend the execution of the transaction subject to the lawsuit, which is against the law and will cause irreparable damage to the plaintiff if it is implemented, until the end of the lawsuit and without the requirement of collateral,” the court said in a unanimous decision.

The suspended plans included the 1/25,000-scale Upper Scale Area Plan for Cappadocia, which was approved in October of the previous year following some modifications in response to objections.

However, the Chamber of Architects and the Chamber of City Planners opposed the plan, arguing that it would expose Cappadocia to development risks rather than protecting its historical heritage. Therefore, the groups filed for the plan’s cancellation.

Earlier, the Kayseri Administrative Court also unanimously rejected the Ankara Chamber of Architects’ request for a stay of execution on June 3, leaving the final decision on the merits until October.

Officials predict that after the higher court decides to stay the execution of the plans, the local court will likely issue an annulment when it reviews the plans in October.

The decision marks a critical juncture in the ongoing debate over how to best preserve Cappadocia’s unique cultural landscape while balancing developmental aspirations.