Court halts development plans for Cappadocia

Court halts development plans for Cappadocia

ANKARA
Court halts development plans for Cappadocia

In a significant ruling, the Ankara Regional Administrative Court has suspended the large-scale development plans for Cappadocia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The court’s decision was based on concerns that the proposed plans would cause irreparable damage to the area.

“It has been decided to suspend the execution of the transaction subject to the lawsuit, which is against the law and will cause irreparable damage to the plaintiff if it is implemented, until the end of the lawsuit and without the requirement of collateral,” the court said in a unanimous decision.

The suspended plans included the 1/25,000-scale Upper Scale Area Plan for Cappadocia, which was approved in October of the previous year following some modifications in response to objections.

However, the Chamber of Architects and the Chamber of City Planners opposed the plan, arguing that it would expose Cappadocia to development risks rather than protecting its historical heritage. Therefore, the groups filed for the plan’s cancellation.

Earlier, the Kayseri Administrative Court also unanimously rejected the Ankara Chamber of Architects’ request for a stay of execution on June 3, leaving the final decision on the merits until October.

Officials predict that after the higher court decides to stay the execution of the plans, the local court will likely issue an annulment when it reviews the plans in October.

The decision marks a critical juncture in the ongoing debate over how to best preserve Cappadocia’s unique cultural landscape while balancing developmental aspirations.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital

Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital
LATEST NEWS

  1. Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital

    Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital

  2. Intel academy issues report on Israeli far-right

    Intel academy issues report on Israeli far-right

  3. Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

    Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

  4. Gaza food blogger serves 'hope on a plate' to war-weary kids

    Gaza food blogger serves 'hope on a plate' to war-weary kids

  5. Tourists flock to Ballet Festival in Bodrum

    Tourists flock to Ballet Festival in Bodrum
Recommended
Fossil fuels drive 3 percent increase in Istanbul’s air pollution

Fossil fuels drive 3 percent increase in Istanbul’s air pollution
Locals, tradesmen call for return of bird sanctuary in Adana

Locals, tradesmen call for return of bird sanctuary in Adana
Gaziantep hosts gastronomy heritage workshop for youth

Gaziantep hosts gastronomy heritage workshop for youth
Historic shipwreck in Fethiye to boost marine tourism

Historic shipwreck in Fethiye to boost marine tourism
Electricity use surges in Istanbul amid July heat wave

Electricity use surges in Istanbul amid July heat wave
Touristic Diyarbakır Express revitalizes city’s tourism

Touristic Diyarbakır Express revitalizes city’s tourism
WORLD Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

Kamala Harris's campaign branded Donald Trump "scared" on Aug. 3 after he proposed changing the debate schedule.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Turkish women's volleyball team triumphed over the Dominican Republic 3-1 in their second match at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 1, clinching a place in the quarterfinals.

﻿