Court gives prison term to journalist Mengü, defers sentence

ISTANBUL

An Istanbul court has sentenced journalist Nevşin Mengü to one year and three months in prison over spreading propaganda for a terrorist organization, though the enforcement of the sentence was deferred.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office initiated an investigation into Mengü after she published an interview with Salih Müslim, the leader of the PYD/YPG terrorist group, who is under arrest warrant with a red notice in Türkiye.

The indictment emphasized that Mengü, by broadcasting the statements of Müslim, deliberately disseminated the group’s divisive agenda, presenting it as legitimate and promoting its use of violence, coercion and threats.

The indictment also highlighted the extensive circulation of the video, which had been viewed thousands of times, thereby categorizing Mengü’s actions under the offense of "terrorist organization propaganda."

In the defense, her lawyer argued that Mengü had been a journalist for many years and called for her acquittal.

However, the court, by a majority vote, convicted Mengü of "disseminating terrorist propaganda via press and media" and sentenced her to one year and three months in prison, with the execution of the sentence suspended.

Under the Turkish judicial system, if she is convicted in another case, the suspended sentence will be enforced.