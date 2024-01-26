Court confirms plagiarism in renowned Turkish author's novel

Court confirms plagiarism in renowned Turkish author's novel

ISTANBUL
Court confirms plagiarism in renowned Turkish authors novel

A court has ordered renowned Turkish author Elif Şafak and Doğan Publishing to pay a total of 252,000 Turkish Liras ($8,320) in damages to Mine Kırıkkınat for copying her work.

The case was brought to light by Turkish author Kırıkkanat, whose work “Fly Palace” was copied by Şafak in her "Flea Palace.”

Şafak, a highly acclaimed Turkish author whose books have been translated into more than 50 languages, holds the title of the author with the fastest and highest-selling work in the history of Turkish literature with her 2009 novel "Love."

The court on Jan. 23 confirmed that Şafak committed plagiarism and ordered both the author and the publisher, Doğan Publishing, to pay a total of 252,000 liras in damages to Kırıkkınat.

The court emphasized that the similarities between Şafak and Kırıkkanat’s works, including the title, narrative structure, characters, settings and chronological and thematic coherence, “went beyond mere inspiration, reaching the level of plagiarism.”

If the decision of the court, which allows an appeal, is finalized, the reprinting of Şafak’s "Flea Palace" will be prohibited, existing copies in the market will be recalled and the detailed reasoning of the decision will be published in one of the top three newspapers with the highest circulation.

On the other hand, Doğan Publishing rejected the plagiarism verdict, claiming that the expert report identified similarities rather than plagiarism.

They argued that basing the decision on "word similarities" poses a serious threat to Turkish literature and art.

“Words and themes such as 'street,' 'cat,' 'apartment’ or 'garbage' are not the monopoly of anyone. Otherwise, any word similarity and thematic similarity can easily be used as a subject of litigation. We condemn this decision, which was taken without considering the nature of literature, the horizons of creativity and freedom of thought, on behalf of literature,” the statement said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

    Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

  2. UN court says Israel must allow humanitarian aid for Gaza

    UN court says Israel must allow humanitarian aid for Gaza

  3. Washington, Baghdad to discuss future of foreign troops in Iraq

    Washington, Baghdad to discuss future of foreign troops in Iraq

  4. Hamas says war death toll soars past 26,000

    Hamas says war death toll soars past 26,000

  5. Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

    Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN
Recommended
Initiative aims to expand endemic seagrass species

Initiative aims to expand endemic seagrass species
Quake team established in risky city

Quake team established in risky city
‘Congestion fees may ease Istanbul traffic’

‘Congestion fees may ease Istanbul traffic’
Daring mission restores electricity to snow-stricken village in Van

Daring mission restores electricity to snow-stricken village in Van
Restaurants in Kadıköy offer free meals to students

Restaurants in Kadıköy offer free meals to students
Semester break boosts demand for ski resorts

Semester break boosts demand for ski resorts
WORLD UN court says Israel must allow humanitarian aid for Gaza

UN court says Israel must allow humanitarian aid for Gaza

The U.N. top court on Friday ordered Israel to allow humanitarian access in Gaza, handing down a landmark decision in a case that has drawn global attention.

ECONOMY Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

The U.N. trade body has sounded an alarm that global trade is being disrupted by attacks in the Red Sea, the war in Ukraine, and low water levels in the Panama Canal.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿