  • October 03 2020 07:00:00

KAYSERİ – Anadolu Agency
Courier man entertains people wearing 3.4-meter-high wooden stilts

A courier man in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri has become a popular figure in the city after his stilt acts on streets to earn money and look after his handicapped father and brother.

“When I walk on stilts, I become three meters and 40 centimeters tall. So, it draws people’s attention,” said 25-year-old Mahsun Karagöz.

“I decided to walk on these wooden legs five years ago. I asked a craftsman to prepare stilts. Just with four months of practice, I learned to stand up with these legs,” added Karagöz.

Being thankful for his wooden legs as he toured half of Turkey’s provinces putting up stilt acts, he said, “I even went to Azerbaijan and North Cyprus for shows.”

When asked if it is hard to stand up with such high stilts, Karagöz acknowledged the risks of his business and said: “If I fall, 60 percent of my bones could break. But I have a handicapped father and brother to look after. I work as a courier guy during the day and become a man of stilts at night. I take this risk for my family, no problem.”

