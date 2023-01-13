Courier grabs attention with his piano performance

ISTANBUL

A young courier has become famous on social media after a video of his playing the piano at a hotel he delivered an order went viral.

Muharrem Can İncir, a university student who also works as a courier, delivered an order to a hotel in the Beyoğlu district on Dec. 29, 2022.

After delivering the order, he went to the piano in the hotel lobby and started to play Mozart’s Turkish March, which grabbed the attention of bystanders, who made a video of him.





As the video went viral on social media in the past few days, the courier gained the love and appreciation of many and became a center of attraction.

Stating that he first started playing the piano at the age of 14 on the advice of a friend, İncir said that he improved his ability by watching training videos on YouTube.

“I was playing the piano from an app on my mother’s phone. When my mother saw this, she bought me an organ. We bought the organ online for 100 Turkish Liras,” İncir expressed.

“I learned to play by myself. I played the organ for a year, and then my mother took out a loan to buy me a piano. I have been improving my piano playing skills,” he stated.

“Being a pianist is only a dream for me, but I would love to realize that. After the video, many people wanted to help me. My biggest dreams are to be a good person, to be a pianist and to be successful.”

“When I read the comments on social media, my eyes filled with tears. Thanks to all,” İncir said.

Many professional pianists appreciated İncir’s performance calling it a successful attempt, as well-known pianist Fazıl Say even shared the video of İncir on his account praising his performance.

Another famous pianist Gülsin Onay made an offer to İncir to become her student.

“For someone like him who has learned to play the piano without a conservatory education is remarkable. It shows how much he loves the piano,” Onay stated.

Senior executives of the company where the courier works announced that they will cover İncir’s educational costs.