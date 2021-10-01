Couple who communicated, married through Google Translate fall out of love

DENİZLİ

A couple, who got married and communicated through using Google Translate, is no longer together after the bride, an Indonesian woman, left her husband, a Turkish man, going back to her country and never coming back.

Ahmet Kara, a man living in the southwestern province of Denizli’s Pamukkale district met Nel Mawati, a Sumatran woman who was living in a rural town in Indonesia’s Riau region, on social media three years ago.

Since they both don’t know each other’s language, the duo communicated with the help of Google Translate for months on social media, which was eventually followed by Kara taking a 13-hour journey to Indonesia to get married.

Kara and Mawati then returned to Denizli in April 2019 and got married with a modest wedding ceremony, but the way of communication of the couple continued to be only through Google Translate.

Mawati returned to her country four months after the wedding and never came back.

Sitting like piffy on a rock cake, the groom is now looking for ways to divorce Mawati, who he cannot reach.

“I took her by myself to the airport, but she said she didn’t want me when she arrived in Indonesia. Then she blocked me from her social media accounts,” Kara told Demirören News Agency.

“I loved her. I don’t understand why she did this. I am disappointed,” he noted.

Stating that he wanted a divorce, Kara said he couldn’t go ahead with it because he cannot get in touch with her.

“I have a fiancée right now; I want to marry her. However, I cannot make a second marriage because I appear to be officially married,” he added.