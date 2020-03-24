Couple under house arrest over quarantine rule

  • March 24 2020 12:32:00

Couple under house arrest over quarantine rule

KARABÜK
Couple under house arrest over quarantine rule

Alamy Photo

A court in Karabük’s Safranbolu district has ruled for house arrest for a couple who violated the coronavirus quarantine rules.

In fact, the couple tested negative for the virus, however, the person they live with tested positive. As part of the measures introduced to contain the spread of the deadly disease, the couple was ordered to remain under quarantine for 14 days.

The local health authority filed a legal complaint regarding the couple, who dodged the isolation rule, on the ground that they pose a threat to public health.

The prosecutors looked into the case and the court ruled that the couple should be put under home arrest until March 26.

Experts said the ruling could represent a precedent for similar cases. People who insist on leaving their home despite a court ruling may even face a jail sentence, according to the experts.

Professor Devrim Güngör, at Ankara University Law School, argued that according to the penal code, people tested positive with the coronavirus could receive imprisonment, but those who tested negative could only get an administrative fine.

On a related note, a total of 87 people in the Central Anatolian province of Sivas have been handed such administrative fines as they violated the coronavirus precautions.

The governor’s office said in a statement that those 87 individuals traveled from abroad and they were told to isolate themselves for 14 days.

“Inspections revealed that those individuals did not follow the instructions and left their homes. Consequently, there were fined for violating the related law,” the statement added.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces seven more coronavirus deaths, 293 new cases

    Turkey announces seven more coronavirus deaths, 293 new cases

  2. Turkey starts using drug from China for coronavirus

    Turkey starts using drug from China for coronavirus

  3. ‘Turkish public must implement measures against COVID-19’

    ‘Turkish public must implement measures against COVID-19’

  4. Gov’t may seize mask producing plants

    Gov’t may seize mask producing plants

  5. Mobile app amps up local solidarity during coronavirus struggle

    Mobile app amps up local solidarity during coronavirus struggle
Recommended
Man detained over ageist curfew video

Man detained over ageist curfew video
Pilot of crashed plane put under house arrest

Pilot of crashed plane put under house arrest
6 PKK/YPG terrorists neutralized in northern Syria

6 PKK/YPG terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Syria
Turkey evacuates students from virus-hit countries

Turkey evacuates students from virus-hit countries
Turkish, Qatari leaders discuss coronavirus

Turkish, Qatari leaders discuss coronavirus
8 mayors suspended over alleged terror links

8 mayors suspended over alleged terror links
WORLD Two Turks die from coronavirus in Belgium

Two Turks die from coronavirus in Belgium

Two Turkish nationals in Belgium have died from the novel coronavirus, the head of the Belgian branch of the Union of International Democrats said on March 24.   
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows $727 mln from domestic markets

Turkish Treasury borrows $727 mln from domestic markets

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 4.8 billion Turkish liras (nearly $727 million) from domestic markets on March 23, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced.
SPORTS Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim tests positive for coronavirus

Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim tests positive for coronavirus

Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim announces that he tested positive for coronavirus.