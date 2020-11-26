Turkish court jails 27 for life over 2016 coup attempt

  • November 26 2020 12:06:00

Turkish court jails 27 for life over 2016 coup attempt

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish court jails 27 for life over 2016 coup attempt

A Turkish court on Nov. 26 slapped several military officers and civilians who helped plot and carry out the deadly July 15 coup attempt by the FETÖ, each with dozens of aggravated life sentences.

In the trial on the role of officers at the Akıncı Air base, which served as a headquarters for the failed 2016 attempt, the court in the capital Ankara handed 79 aggravated life sentences to former pilot lieutenant colonel Hasan Hüsnü Balıkçı, who bombed Turkey's parliament.

Meanwhile, former fighter pilot Müslim Macit, who killed 15 people near the presidential complex during the coup attempt, received 16 aggravated life sentences.

Macit had dropped two MK-82 bombs from his jet on an intersection and a parking lot in the vicinity of the presidential complex, also injuring seven.

The court also sentenced former lieutenant Mustafa Mete Kaygusuz, who sent the bombing instructions to the F-16 jets hijacked by the putchists during the coup attempt, to 79 aggravated life sentences.

Former Incirlik 10th Tanker Base Commander Bekir Ercan Van, who provided fuel to the pilots, was handed 79 aggravated life sentences.

Also, civilians Kemal Batmaz, Hakan Çicek, Nurettin Oruç, Harun Binis, who led the coup attempt from Akıncı Base, each received 79 aggravated life sentences.

According to the indictment, these four members of FETÖ, also known as imams, as well as the fugitive Adil Öksüz, operated in the terror group's civilian wing, making preparations for the coup after a green light from the U.S.-based FETÖ leader Fethullah Gülen.

This was one of the major trials related to the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016.

At Akıncı, an airbase north of the capital Ankara, the coup-plotters established a command center to coordinate attacks, including fighter jets that attacked parliament and the presidential complex. The base was later renamed
Mürted Base.

Some of the most senior plotters are said to have been at the base, and it was also where Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar was held hostage.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

15 July,

MOST POPULAR

  1. UAE halts visas to 13 countries including Turkey, Iran

    UAE halts visas to 13 countries including Turkey, Iran

  2. Infections rise as Turkey resumes publishing all positive virus cases

    Infections rise as Turkey resumes publishing all positive virus cases

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 12,840 as daily cases increase by 28,351

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 12,840 as daily cases increase by 28,351

  4. Opposition parties want early elections: İYİ Party leader

    Opposition parties want early elections: İYİ Party leader

  5. First residents take shelter in ‘container city’ in quake-hit İzmir

    First residents take shelter in ‘container city’ in quake-hit İzmir
Recommended
Turkey inks contract for 50 million doses of Chinese vaccine

Turkey inks contract for 50 million doses of Chinese vaccine
Women raise voice to end domestic violence on international day

Women raise voice to end domestic violence on international day
Infections rise as Turkey resumes publishing all positive virus cases

Infections rise as Turkey resumes publishing all positive virus cases

Turkey decodes far-left terror group’s digital archive

Turkey decodes far-left terror group’s digital archive
Serbia, Turkey eye stronger defense industry ties

Serbia, Turkey eye stronger defense industry ties
Turkish craftsman forges unique silver, gold facemasks

Turkish craftsman forges unique silver, gold facemasks
WORLD Europe’s Christmas ski season threatened by virus as cases pass 60 mln

Europe’s Christmas ski season threatened by virus as cases pass 60 mln

Germany announced on Nov. 25 that it will push for Europe to ban ski holidays in a bid to curb coronavirus infections, while cases of COVID-19 reached a new peak of more than 60 million globally.

ECONOMY Turkish tourism sector may shrink 70% due to pandemic: Minister

Turkish tourism sector may shrink 70% due to pandemic: Minister

Turkey’s tourism sector will likely shrink 70% this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s culture and tourism minister said on Nov. 26. 
SPORTS Man Utd beat Başakşehir 4-1 in Champions League

Man Utd beat Başakşehir 4-1 in Champions League

English football club Manchester United beat Medipol Başakşehir 4-1 in a UEFA Champions League match on Nov. 24, a devastating loss for the Turkish team.