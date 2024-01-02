Country to witness rain in first week of new year

ISTANBUL

With light rains witnessed on the first day of the new year, experts predict the occurrence of intermittent precipitation across the country for the coming week.

According to the latest assessments made by the Turkish State Meteorology Service, the central and western parts of Türkiye are expected to be mostly cloudy, with intermittent downpours in Marmara, Aegean and Mediterranean regions, while the rest of the country is expected to be partly cloudy and clear.

The precipitation will be locally strong in the southern province of Antalya after the night hours, while haze and fog are also expected.

Since the precipitation is expected to be strong, especially in Antalya after the night hours, the bureau warned against possible adverse conditions such as flooding and disruptions in transportation.

Tekirdağ, Edirne, Kırklareli, Çanakkale and Balıkesir provinces of the Marmara region are expected to experience intermittent downpours. Haze and fog are expected throughout the region in the morning and night hours.

Temperatures are expected to be above seasonal normals in the first month of the new year after the hottest November of the last 53 years.

In January, the air temperature is expected to be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above seasonal norms in inland areas and 1 to 2 degrees Celsius above seasonal norms in other places.

In the second and third week of January, temperatures are expected to be 3 to 6 degrees above seasonal norms, especially in eastern and southeastern Anatolia regions.