‘Country not likely to experience agricultural drought’

ANKARA

As the precipitation increased by 53 percent in March, if the precipitation is regular and sufficient in April and May, the country will not experience agricultural drought in summer, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has announced.

The rainy weather in spring raised expectations in the agricultural sector, this situation was also reflected in the March risk assessment report of the ministry’s the action plan to combat agricultural drought.

In the report prepared by the risk assessment committee, it was emphasized that in February-March of the 2022-2023 agricultural year, even though there may be a lack of precipitation throughout the country, the agricultural production is not currently facing a drought problem.

Emphasizing that the precipitation in March was 80.2 millimeters, the report underlined a 53 percent increase in this sense.

The report also noted that if the precipitation in April and May is average and falls regularly, the agricultural drought, for which climate experts have been warning for a while will not occur.

Due to the lack of precipitation, which has been increasing sharply throughout the country since the beginning of 2023, climate experts have been warning of a serious drought problem that will be expected to occur in the country in the summer.

According to the report, which also sets out the strategic objectives of combating agricultural droughts, the ministry will encourage the development of drought-resistant and climate-compatible cereal varieties and their widespread use.

One of the goals is to make industrial plants, which consume less water and have high water use efficiency, occupy a larger place in the country’s product portfolio.

The ministry also aims to introduce and expand no-till farming, reduced tillage and direct sowing systems in order to protect soil health and conserve water in the soil.

On the other hand, some provinces are dealing with potable water problem as the water sources that meet the water needs of the cities are not sufficiently fed by the precipitation.

Lake Burdur that has lost a significant amount of its water reserve in recent years, has faced the danger of drought.

Burdur Mayor Ali Orkun Ercengiz stated that apart from the drought in Lake Burdur and other water resources in the vicinity, the city is faced with a significant problem in drinking water this year.

“Our city’s drinking water level is now inadequate. We intend to force our citizens to apply water saving methods,” Ercengiz expressed.