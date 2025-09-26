Countries walk out of UN General Assembly before Netanyahu's speech

NEW YORK

In an extraordinary scene of protest, a majority of state delegations walked out of the U.N. General Assembly on Friday just before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his address to the body.

Netanyahu started delivering his speech at the 80th session of the assembly at 1300GMT.

The mass walkout was in protest of Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, which has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians since October 2023, most of them women and children.