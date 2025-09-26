Countries walk out of UN General Assembly before Netanyahu's speech

In an extraordinary scene of protest, a majority of state delegations walked out of the U.N. General Assembly on Friday just before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his address to the body.

 Netanyahu started delivering his speech at the 80th session of the assembly at 1300GMT.

The mass walkout was in protest of Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, which has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians since October 2023, most of them women and children.

Erdoğan calls for Netanyahu's trial over Gaza 'genocide'
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions'

The U.S. State Department said Friday it would revoke the visa of Colombia's leftist President Gustavo Petro for his "incendiary actions" during a pro-Palestinian street protest in New York.
Business leaders hail Erdoğan-Trump meeting as boost for $100 bln trade goal

Turkish business representatives said Friday that strategic energy and trade agreements signed during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's White House visit this week could propel bilateral trade with the U.S. toward the $100 billion target.
Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
