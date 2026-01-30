Countdown to opening day for Brussels' new art museum

Countdown to opening day for Brussels' new art museum

BRUSSELS
Countdown to opening day for Brussels new art museum

Brussels' Kanal-Pompidou museum — a major new arts complex built around a modernist former Citroen showroom — unveiled its inaugural program on Jan. 28, 300 days before it is set to open to the public.

Billed as the largest new arts development in Europe, the museum will host 10 modern and contemporary exhibitions across five floors for its launch planned Nov. 28 thanks in part to loans from key partner the Pompidou Centre in Paris.

Director-general Yves Goldstein told reporters it would be "a kind of patchwork of the questions a 21st-century museum should be taking on" with a keynote inaugural exhibition about trade and migration entitled "Truly immense journey."

Located on the bank of the Brussels canal, the museum aims to bridge what is generally viewed as a dividing line between the Belgian capital's prosperous southern districts and poorer, post-industrial neighborhoods to the north.

"The dream is to attract people who never go to museums," Goldstein said, as well as give the EU's capital a modern and contemporary art museum, which it lacked until now despite its "thriving and dynamic arts scene."

The size of six football pitches, making it almost as large as its Paris namesake, the complex will house a performance hall, a children's play area, a bakery, a brasserie with canal-side terrace, a fine-dining restaurant and a rooftop with panoramic views of Brussels, as well as an architectural archive.

A key feature is its use of the former Citroen garage, an emblematic example of 1930s architecture used by the carmaker as a vast showroom and acquired by museum developers in 2015.

According to spokesperson David Salomonowicz, the Kanal project represents an investment of 230 million euros, of which 80 to 90 percent has already been spent on construction works.

But a question mark hangs over its operational budget, with key backer the Brussels-Capital region bogged down in a political crisis ever since elections in mid-2024.

Coalition talks to form a regional government remain deadlocked, with a caretaker government in charge of current affairs and no parliamentary majority to pass a budget.

Kanal estimates it will need 30 million euros annually to operate the site, from staging exhibitions to staff costs, but it is far from clear whether that will get a political sign off and developers are currently seeking additional private partners.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

    Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

  2. Former footballer seeks to cooperate as confessor in drug probe

    Former footballer seeks to cooperate as confessor in drug probe

  3. Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trump's Fed pick

    Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trump's Fed pick

  4. Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

    Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

  5. Trump nominates Warsh as next Federal Reserve chair

    Trump nominates Warsh as next Federal Reserve chair
Recommended
Extraordinary trove of ancient species found in China quarry

'Extraordinary' trove of ancient species found in China quarry
‘With Love, Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu’ exhibition opens at Casa Botter

‘With Love, Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu’ exhibition opens at Casa Botter
Rose Byrne named Harvards Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

Rose Byrne named Harvard's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year
Syedra excavations get international support

Syedra excavations get international support
French Senate adopts bill to return colonial-era art

French Senate adopts bill to return colonial-era art
Sealed bronze cross found at ancient Lystra restored

Sealed bronze cross found at ancient Lystra restored
WORLD Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

Israel on Jan. 30 said that it will reopen Gaza’s border crossing with Egypt in both directions over the weekend, allowing Palestinians to enter and leave the territory after nearly two years of closure.
ECONOMY Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trumps Fed pick

Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trump's Fed pick

Gold and silver prices dived Friday and European stock markets climbed as investors were left reassured by US President Donald Trump's pick to take over as head of the Federal Reserve.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿