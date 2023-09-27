Council of State annuls pat-downs of judges at airports

Council of State annuls pat-downs of judges at airports

ISTANBUL
Council of State annuls pat-downs of judges at airports

The Council of State, Türkiye’s top administrative court, has issued a landmark ruling declaring it unlawful to subject judges to pat-downs when X-ray screening devices raise alarms at airport entrances.

The decision, reached by a majority vote, annulled the practice outlined in the general article on "screening of judges and prosecutors" issued by the General Directorate of Civil Aviation under the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry, but exclusively applied to judges.

The ruling stems from a case brought forward by Van Administrative Court judge Aykut Resuloğlu, who had undergone a pat-down search at Kars Airport on May 10, 2018.

The security personnel at the airport had insisted on conducting the search after an X-ray device alarm was triggered when Resuloğlu passed through it on his way to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport. While initially complying to avoid any confrontation, the judge later filed a lawsuit with the Council of State to challenge the legality of such searches.

In its defense, the ministry argued that the request to exempt judges from pat-downs "was not in line with international aviation security standards." It further emphasized that if judges and prosecutors declined to undergo such searches, they should not be granted access to secure areas at airports.

Furthermore, Yılmaz Akçil, head of the high court's 10th chamber, expressed dissenting views and annotated the decision.

TURKEY,

TÜRKIYE We will provide technological device support to university students: Erdoğan

We will provide technological device support to university students: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. We will provide technological device support to university students: Erdoğan

    We will provide technological device support to university students: Erdoğan

  2. 100 killed in Iraq wedding fire tragedy

    100 killed in Iraq wedding fire tragedy

  3. Türkiye to be greatly affected by EU’s carbon tax: Association

    Türkiye to be greatly affected by EU’s carbon tax: Association

  4. Crude steel production declines in August

    Crude steel production declines in August

  5. Teknofest opens its doors in İzmir

    Teknofest opens its doors in İzmir
Recommended
We will provide technological device support to university students: Erdoğan

We will provide technological device support to university students: Erdoğan
Teknofest opens its doors in İzmir

Teknofest opens its doors in İzmir
Dardanelle Strait’s underwater sound level exceeds max limit

Dardanelle Strait’s underwater sound level exceeds max limit
Veteran journalist Hıfzı Topuz dies at 100

Veteran journalist Hıfzı Topuz dies at 100
Istanbul emerges as most affordable city for Russian migrants

Istanbul emerges as most affordable city for Russian migrants
Explosion at TÜBİTAK facility claims employees life

Explosion at TÜBİTAK facility claims employee's life
WORLD 100 killed in Iraq wedding fire tragedy

100 killed in Iraq wedding fire tragedy

At least 100 people were killed and more than 150 injured when a fire broke out during a wedding at an event hall in the northern Iraqi town of Qaraqosh, officials said early Wednesday.
ECONOMY Türkiye to be greatly affected by EU’s carbon tax: Association

Türkiye to be greatly affected by EU’s carbon tax: Association

Türkiye will be among the countries that are likely to be affected most by the European Union’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), said Seyit Ardıç, the president of the Ankara Chamber of Commerce (ASO).
SPORTS Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training

Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training

The Education Ministry and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) have launched a joint project to provide football education to 100,000 students.