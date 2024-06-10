Corals come to fruition after 6.5 year Marmara Sea plan

Corals come to fruition after 6.5 year Marmara Sea plan

ISTANBUL
Corals come to fruition after 6.5 year Marmara Sea plan

An uptick in the diversity of fish and other sea creatures has been witnessed some six years after the implementation of efforts to transplant corals in the waters surrounding Tavşan Island, contributing to enhanced oxygen levels and biodiversity.

The Marine Life Conservation Society, with the support of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) and Istanbul University, orchestrated the project.

The project had set out to bring awareness to coral reefs and the leading role they play in producing oxygen in the sea and atmosphere, hosting roughly 25 percent of marine creatures, but now threatened by climate change, overfishing and pollution.

After the launch of the project, Tavşan Island and its surroundings were declared a Special Environmental Protection Area (SEPA) by a presidential decision in April 2021.

The chairman of Marine Life Conservation Society Volkan Narcı noted that the ongoing work has brought great results on a global scale, drawing attention to the increase in fish and living species in the region, thanks to the transplantation.

Stressing the significance of the area and the project, Narcı pointed to Marmara Sea Day on June 8, held within the scope of Environment Week, which was declared as part of the strategic plan after the Marmara Sea faced a pollution threat and mucilage crisis in 2021.

The chairman highlighted the importance of raising awareness for marine life, particularly pollution and climate change.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Malawi VP, nine others, killed in plane crash

Malawi VP, nine others, killed in plane crash
LATEST NEWS

  1. Malawi VP, nine others, killed in plane crash

    Malawi VP, nine others, killed in plane crash

  2. Assange's UK appeal against US extradition to begin on July 9

    Assange's UK appeal against US extradition to begin on July 9

  3. Fire outbreaks in five provinces brought under control

    Fire outbreaks in five provinces brought under control

  4. Dengue, mosquito-borne diseases rising in Europe

    Dengue, mosquito-borne diseases rising in Europe

  5. US calls for Japan's help to replenish missile inventory

    US calls for Japan's help to replenish missile inventory
Recommended
Project introduces 98 women to diving in Antalya

Project introduces 98 women to diving in Antalya
Lake Marmara dries up, villagers call for action

Lake Marmara dries up, villagers call for action
European travelers explore Türkiye’s caravan tourism potential

European travelers explore Türkiye’s caravan tourism potential
Istanbul bans entry to forests to prevent fires

Istanbul bans entry to forests to prevent fires
Wedding dress shops implement try-on fee

Wedding dress shops implement try-on fee
Dutch woman files lawsuit over fatal cosmetic surgery

Dutch woman files lawsuit over fatal cosmetic surgery
WORLD Malawi VP, nine others, killed in plane crash

Malawi VP, nine others, killed in plane crash

Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima was killed in a plane crash, the nation's president said on Tuesday, after searchers located the wreckage of the aircraft in a foggy forest.
ECONOMY Production starts at Senegals first offshore oil field

Production starts at Senegal's first offshore oil field

Senegal joined the club of oil-producing countries on Tuesday as Australian group Woodside Energy announced that production had started in the west African country's first offshore project.
SPORTS Ali Koç reelected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç reelected as Fenerbahçe president

Businessman Ali Koç was reelected as the president of Fenerbahçe following an election held at the club's ordinary general assembly on June 9.
﻿