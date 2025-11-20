COP30 fire under control

A fire that forced an evacuation of the COP30 climate summit in Belem, Brazil on Nov. 20 has been brought under control, officials said.

 The fire is under control and no one was hurt, according to Brazil's tourism minister.

A fire at a pavilion inside the venue of the UN's climate talks in Brazil forced an evacuation on as panicked delegates ran for the exits.

UN and security crews rushed with extinguishers to try to put out the blaze at the COP30 site in Belem, with smoke engulfing the corridor and people shouting "fire!"

Firefighters arrived at the scene as smoke billowed inside and out of the conference building.

The fire took place as ministers from around the world were deep in negotiations aimed at breaking a deadlock over fossil fuels, climate finance and trade measures, with one day left in the two-week conference.

