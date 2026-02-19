Russia in discussions with Syria about maintaining its military presence: Lavrov

MOSCOW
 Russia is currently in negotiations with the new Syrian leadership to maintain its key military presence, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

Speaking in an interview with the Al-Arabia TV channel in Moscow, Lavrov argued that Syrians are "keen" for Russia's presence to endure.

"As for our military facilities, discussions are ongoing. Let me reiterate — the Syrians are keen for our presence to endure. These sites, while no longer purely military in function as they were prior to December 2025, remain well-suited for repurposing as humanitarian hubs," he said.

Lavrov said that mutual respect and benefit are the principles that have underpinned Russia's relations with Syria since the establishment of the Arab state.

He said the fact that Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has visited Russia twice in less than four months and that Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani has held multiple meetings with Russian officials within a year demonstrate that both sides hold these relations in high regard.

Lavrov argued that Moscow's presence in Syria, particularly at Khmeimim and Tartus, is seen as "a stabilizing counterweight to other players."

He noted that Israel, for example, is asserting influence in the south by forging ties with the Druze, who historically hold grievances against Damascus.

The top Russian diplomat also noted that the U.S. seems to have a plan to withdraw from northeast Syria, urging it to manage the departure "in a way that does not generate new threats."

He said ISIL camps were left unattended in that area, where up to 10,000 detained militants dispersed into Iraq and beyond, warning that if the problem is not addressed, it may fuel further regional instability.

"Syria serves as a convenient transit point. We stand ready to channel our humanitarian aid – including that destined for Africa – through these facilities. We would welcome other states likewise availing themselves of these operational platforms to direct humanitarian and other civilian freight toward the African continent," he said.

US to withdraw all troops from Syria: reports

As for the United States, media reports said the country is planning to withdraw all of its 1,000 troops from Syria over the next two months.

Washington will end its presence in the country after the Syrian government extended its control over the country and the Syrian Democratic Forces pledged to integrate into the state, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Television network CBS also reported on the plan, citing unnammed U.S. officials.

The decision comes after U.S. forces recently withdrew from some bases in Syria including Al-Tanf and Al-Shadadi, which were used in the U.S.-led international coalition's fight against ISIL.

The U.S. is building up its military capabilities near Iran, where officials have vowed to respond to any attack by laying siege to American military outposts in the region.

 

Peru picks Balcazar as interim president, eighth leader in a decade
