Controllers joint ‘initiative’ move leads surge in flight delays: Report

ISTANBUL

Air traffic controllers in Türkiye collectively decided to cease taking initiatives and refrain from performing tasks beyond their official duties, leading to significant flight delays, local media has reported.

According to a report by private news broadcaster NTV on July 16, the delays have incited numerous complaints, with passenger wait times occasionally exceeding ten hours.

One of the primary causes of these delays is the air traffic controllers' decision to work strictly within their defined responsibilities, the report said, adding that previously, controllers earned as much as co-pilots and are now demanding salary adjustments and improvements in their working conditions.

Approximately 2,000 air traffic controllers are employed in Türkiye, as since May 26, this initiative-free working system has been in effect, NTV informed.

Data indicated that the rate of flight delays exceeding 15 minutes has doubled compared to last year since the move, according to the report.

Still, the head of the Air Traffic Controllers' Union emphasized that this is neither a strike nor a work slowdown.

"This situation does not constitute a strike or a slowdown because we continue to perform our duties as defined in our job descriptions,” Halil İbrahim Sunaç said.

"The facilitations we provided previously could significantly expedite traffic and enable airports to operate beyond their physical capacities. Our abstention from taking such initiatives merely restores normal traffic flow."

Ordinarily, the number of flights per hour at an airport could reach 40, but with the initiative of air traffic controllers, this number could increase to 50-60. Now, with the cessation of such initiatives, the above-capacity traffic has started to experience delays.

"Just like highways, our aircraft must follow certain routes, which are not linear. Here, our controllers have the authority to shorten the route by ensuring more direct flights within their jurisdiction, but they are not obligated to do so. This is an example of initiative,” he said.