Contractor sentenced to 18 years in landmark earthquake verdict

Contractor sentenced to 18 years in landmark earthquake verdict

ŞANLIURFA
Contractor sentenced to 18 years in landmark earthquake verdict

The first verdict has been delivered in the legal proceedings following the devastating building collapses caused by the devastating earthquakes on Feb. 6 last year, with the contractor of one collapsed apartment building in Şanlıurfa receiving an 18-year prison sentence.

During the proceedings, a heavy penal court in the city reviewed reports and minutes of expert examinations conducted on the wreckage of the apartment building.

Lawyers representing the aggrieved parties urged the court to impose the maximum penalty on the defendant, Müslüm Demirer.

In his assessment, the prosecutor underscored that the defendant had "failed to meet his obligations" according to construction standards, thereby contributing to the collapse of the building, which resulted in the loss of 34 lives and injuries to others.

Following deliberation, the court unanimously found the defendant guilty of "causing the death and injury of more than one person with conscious negligence," and sentenced him to 21 years and nine months in prison.

However, considering that the defendant had suffered the loss of his own son in the tragic event, the court mitigated the sentence by one-sixth. Consequently, Müslüm Demirer was ultimately sentenced to 18 years, one month and 15 days in prison.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris

Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris
LATEST NEWS

  1. Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris

    Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris

  2. Union calls new public transport strike in Germany

    Union calls new public transport strike in Germany

  3. Foreign tourist arrivals see 2 percent boost in January

    Foreign tourist arrivals see 2 percent boost in January

  4. US judge approves $4.3 bn penalty for crypto giant Binance

    US judge approves $4.3 bn penalty for crypto giant Binance

  5. Ukraine on the defensive as Russia war enters third year

    Ukraine on the defensive as Russia war enters third year
Recommended
CHP leader, Istanbul mayor rally together ahead of polls

CHP leader, Istanbul mayor rally together ahead of polls
Citrus exports exceed $1 billion in 2023

Citrus exports exceed $1 billion in 2023
Climbers work on glass roof of Ankara Cumhuriyet Tower

Climbers work on glass roof of Ankara Cumhuriyet Tower
Paralympic swimmer qualifies for Olympics from rough in 3 years

Paralympic swimmer qualifies for Olympics from rough in 3 years

Caracal fitted with GPS collar for 1st time in Türkiye

Caracal fitted with GPS collar for 1st time in Türkiye
Lawyer faces prison sentence for anti-Sharia post

Lawyer faces prison sentence for anti-Sharia post
WORLD Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris

Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris

More than 100 people were reported killed early Saturday in overnight strikes across Gaza, as Israel's spy chief was in Paris for talks seeking to "unblock" progress towards a truce and the return of hostages held by Palestinian militants.
ECONOMY Union calls new public transport strike in Germany

Union calls new public transport strike in Germany

The main union representing public transport workers in Germany has called for renewed bus, tram and underground strikes across the country, heaping further woes on travellers.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿