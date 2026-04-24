Contractor of collapsed Adana building caught in Thailand

Contractor of collapsed Adana building caught in Thailand

ANKARA
Contractor of collapsed Adana building caught in Thailand

The contractor of a collapsed building the southern province of Adana, which killed 40 residents during the 2023 earthquakes, has been detained in Thailand.

Contractor Abdullah Aybaba faces up to 22 years in prison on charges of “causing the death and injury of multiple people through conscious negligence,” due to the collapse of the Sami Bey residential building.

Following the earthquakes that killed 53,000 people in the country’s south on Feb. 6, 2023, hundreds of contractors alleged to have been negligent in the construction and collapse of buildings were prosecuted.

Some of the suspects, however, fled abroad in an apparent attempt to evade justice and avoid legal consequences.

Aybaba left Türkiye via Istanbul Airport on Feb. 7, 2023 — one day after the earthquake — without any subsequent record of entry back into the country.

Aybaba, who was subject to an international arrest warrant, was detained by Thai police during an operation in Pattaya.

According to information from the Interior Ministry sources, Aybaba’s detention has been confirmed, and extradition procedures have officially been launched.

adana ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() ‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

    ‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

  2. Anzac dawn service held at Gallipoli on 111th anniversary

    Anzac dawn service held at Gallipoli on 111th anniversary

  3. Türkiye expects major tourism boost as Formula 1 returns

    Türkiye expects major tourism boost as Formula 1 returns

  4. Ankara steps up preparations for NATO summit

    Ankara steps up preparations for NATO summit

  5. Istanbul police seize thousands of gun parts hidden underground

    Istanbul police seize thousands of gun parts hidden underground
Recommended
Anzac dawn service held at Gallipoli on 111th anniversary

Anzac dawn service held at Gallipoli on 111th anniversary
Türkiye expects major tourism boost as Formula 1 returns

Türkiye expects major tourism boost as Formula 1 returns
Ankara steps up preparations for NATO summit

Ankara steps up preparations for NATO summit
Istanbul police seize thousands of gun parts hidden underground

Istanbul police seize thousands of gun parts hidden underground
Communications director says Türkiye must assert sovereignty in cyberspace

Communications director says Türkiye must assert sovereignty in cyberspace
Fidan says deadlock in US-Iran nuclear talks may soon be broken

Fidan says deadlock in US-Iran nuclear talks may soon be broken
Grassroots initiative mapping quake-hit heritage sites gains European accolade

Grassroots initiative mapping quake-hit heritage sites gains European accolade
WORLD Palestinians vote in first elections since Gaza war

Palestinians vote in first elections since Gaza war

Palestinians in the West Bank and a central area of Gaza began voting on April 25 in municipal elections in the first vote since the Gaza war, marked by a narrow political field and widespread disillusionment.
ECONOMY Meta plans 10 pct layoffs as AI spending soars: source

Meta plans 10 pct layoffs as AI spending soars: source

Meta plans to cut a tenth of its workforce, looking for productivity gains from its remaining workers as it invests heavily in artificial intelligence.
SPORTS ‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

Türkiye’s most storied football rivalry takes center stage on April 26 as Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in a match that could decide the Süper Lig title, with both sides desperate to recover from shock exits in the Ziraat Turkish Cup.  
﻿