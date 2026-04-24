Zelensky visits Saudi Arabia for new security talks

Zelensky visits Saudi Arabia for new security talks

ABU DHABI
Zelensky visits Saudi Arabia for new security talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday for talks on security with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in his second trip to the country in recent weeks.

Zelensky has brokered closer ties with several states in the Gulf amid the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, striking defense deals — including with Riyadh — to share Kiev's expertise in downing drones, gained through fending off over four years of Russian attacks.

"I have arrived in Saudi Arabia, where I will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud," Zelensky said on X, posting a video with local Saudi officials.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and national security secretary Rustem Umerov could also be seen in the footage alongside Zelensky.

"Today, we are advancing our agreements with Saudi Arabia in the areas of security, energy, and infrastructure," Zelensky said adding that "it is important that the strengthening is mutual."

A senior Ukrainian official speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP earlier that Zelensky was in Jeddah to "continue discussing security cooperation".

During his visit last month, Zelensky said the two sides had "reached an important arrangement" on air defense.

The deal envisaged a decade-long cooperation on defense, including establishing joint production lines, he said.

Kiev has dispatched dozens of military specialists and drone interceptors to several countries in the region, where they were used to shoot down incoming Iranian drones.

It touts its anti-drone defenses as the best in the world.

Saudi Arabia has maintained good relations with both Kiev and Moscow, and has also hosted talks with US officials searching for an end to the Russian invasion.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine says two killed, 21 wounded in Russian strike

Ukraine says two killed, 21 wounded in Russian strike
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine says two killed, 21 wounded in Russian strike

    Ukraine says two killed, 21 wounded in Russian strike

  2. ‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

    ‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

  3. Anzac dawn service held at Gallipoli on 111th anniversary

    Anzac dawn service held at Gallipoli on 111th anniversary

  4. Türkiye expects major tourism boost as Formula 1 returns

    Türkiye expects major tourism boost as Formula 1 returns

  5. Ankara steps up preparations for NATO summit

    Ankara steps up preparations for NATO summit
Recommended
Ukraine says two killed, 21 wounded in Russian strike

Ukraine says two killed, 21 wounded in Russian strike
Palestinians vote in first elections since Gaza war

Palestinians vote in first elections since Gaza war
US envoys heading to Pakistan for uncertain Iran talks

US envoys heading to Pakistan for uncertain Iran talks
Envoys from Iran, US expected in Pakistan for new talks

Envoys from Iran, US expected in Pakistan for new talks
Syria arrests main suspect in 2013 Damascus massacre

Syria arrests main suspect in 2013 Damascus massacre
Gaza to hold 1st polls in 20 years

Gaza to hold 1st polls in 20 years
WORLD Ukraine says two killed, 21 wounded in Russian strike

Ukraine says two killed, 21 wounded in Russian strike

A Russian strike hit a residential building in Ukraine's eastern Dnipro city, killing two people, injuring 21 and with five more people believed missing, authorities said Saturday.
ECONOMY Meta plans 10 pct layoffs as AI spending soars: source

Meta plans 10 pct layoffs as AI spending soars: source

Meta plans to cut a tenth of its workforce, looking for productivity gains from its remaining workers as it invests heavily in artificial intelligence.
SPORTS ‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

Türkiye’s most storied football rivalry takes center stage on April 26 as Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in a match that could decide the Süper Lig title, with both sides desperate to recover from shock exits in the Ziraat Turkish Cup.  
﻿