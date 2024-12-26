Contractor arrested in deadly quake collapse

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

Another contractor has been arrested in connection with the collapse of an apartment complex during last year's devastating earthquake in southern Türkiye.

Hacı Mehmet Ersoy, who faces a prison sentence of 22 years and six months for "causing the death and injury of more than one person through conscious negligence," was detained after fellow contractor Ali Babaoğlu presented court documents revealing their partnership in the construction project.

The collapse in the complex resulted in the deaths of 150 people and left 16 others injured.

Ersoy appeared at the second hearing of the case on Dec. 26, alongside lawyers and relatives of the victims, while Babaoğlu participated remotely from prison.

The hearing also saw the absence of geological engineer Ömer Tarakçıoğlu, who is being tried alongside Ersoy and Babaoğlu for the same charges related to the collapse.

During the first hearing, Ersoy defended himself, claiming he had no involvement in the building’s construction, stating, "I was bringing in customers like a real estate agent."