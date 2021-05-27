Contemporary Istanbul to open in June at Lütfi Kırdar

Contemporary Istanbul to open in June at Lütfi Kırdar

The 15th edition of Contemporary Istanbul (CI) will take place with a VIP preview on June 1 and 2, followed by general admission between June 3 and 6 at the Rumeli Hall of the Lütfi Kırdar Convention and Exhibition Center.

Speaking at an online press conference on May 25, CI President Ali Güreli said that they made a decision as management this year, adding, “This year we will hold our 15th exhibition in June, but we will hold the 16th Contemporary Istanbul in its normal time in September as well. We can say that the 15th fair will be the opening of the contemporary art scene in Turkey.”

Referring to the fact that the interest in art continues under all circumstances, as seen in the Art Basel Hong Kong and the New York Frieze fair, Güreli said: “The art market is highly connected with today’s conditions as well as the mood, emotions and excitement of the society. In this period we live in, we will organize this fair, believing in the healing power of art. Our mission is to make art lovers, collectors and galleries more interested in art and to keep their excitement alive by organizing a qualified contemporary art fair.”

In its 15th edition, Contemporary Istanbul aims to provide a sustainable art environment by collaborating solely with Turkey’s leading art galleries and institutions. Under the regulations of the Health Ministry, all admissions to Contemporary Istanbul will be subject to the checking of their HES code and body temperature in order to safeguard the health and safety of all participants and visitors.

As a result of the meetings with participant galleries and contemporary Istanbul Advisory Board members during the pandemic period, Contemporary Istanbul has structured the new edition to jumpstart the art market with its programs, performances and Plugin Istanbul Section, where it showcases new art.

Contemporary Istanbul Foundation (CIF), Akbank Sanat, Baksı Museum, Borusan Contemporary, Odunpazarı Modern Museum (OMM) and Otonom Art Events will also participate in Contemporary Istanbul’s 15th edition.

An exhibition featuring the works of 11 artists and curated by Hasan Bülent Kahraman can be visited at the Akbank Sanat stand between June 1 and 6.

“Artist Day” will be marked on June 1 and 2 with the staging of contemporary art performances, solo exhibitions and the participation of the exhibited artists. Each gallery will invite selected artists to bring them together with collectors.

Celebrating its eighth year, the Plugin section curated by Esra Özkan will bring together the innovations of new media art. The exhibition under the theme of “post-” questions the flow in human-machine communication, artificial intelligence, post-human discussions, digital characters, different approaches of intertwined and separated new media and production methods such as bio-art.

The digital and new media art Plugin Section’s artists include Aypera, Ahmet Rüstem, Can Büyükberber, Ece Gözen, Enes Özenbaş and Ethem Cem, Güvenç Özel, Hakan Sorar, Sofia Crespo H.o, Mert Kızılay and Hakan Gündüz, Maxim Zhestkov, Mario Klingemann, Murat Yıldırım, Onur Sönmez, Selin Balcı, Void and Yonca Karakaş.

Anna Laudel, Art On Istanbul, Art Refinery, Artopol Art Gallery, Bozlu Art Project, C24 Gallery, CEP Gallery, De Artium, Dirimart, Faar Art Gallery, Gallery 77, Gallery Binyıl, Gallery Diani, Gallery MCRD, Gallery/Miz, Gallery Nev, Gallery Siyah Beyaz, Ankara Gama Gallery, Öktem Aykut, Pi Artworks, London Piramid Sanat, Sanatorium, Sevil Dolmacı Art Gallery, Vision Art Platform, x-ist and Zilberman Gallery are among the galleries to participate in the event this year.

