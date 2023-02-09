Container city to be established in quake-hit region: Vice president

Container city to be established in quake-hit region: Vice president

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
Container city to be established in quake-hit region: Vice president

A container city will be established in the region affected by the earthquake, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Feb. 8.

A magnitude 7.7 quake struck 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) below the surface in Kahramanmaraş’s Pazarcık district on Feb. 6 at 4:17 a.m., according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

“We started to build a container city” in the quake-hit regions, Oktay said, adding that nearly 1 million blankets are on or about to reach the field, and the aim is to increase the number to 2 million “very quickly.”

Housing and nutrition needs of 400,000 people are being met in dormitories and youth centers, he added.

The spring semester in higher education institutions in Antalya, Bingöl, Elazığ, Erzincan, Karaman, Kayseri, Konya, Mardin, Mersin, Niğde, Sivas and Tunceli has also been postponed until further notice, the Council of Higher Education said in a statement.

The dormitory and campus facilities that are available will be used if needed, the council added.

The vice president also informed that the maintenance of three of six faulty transformers in the region has been completed. “Around 1,400 generators have reached the site. If we don’t encounter a new surprise, we will complete the work and deliver natural gas to the disaster area in a controlled manner.”

Noting that due to “light transportation problems” a total of 151 fuel tankers were stranded on the road in the southeastern province of Gaziantep’s Nurdağı district, Oktay said the problem on the road has been resolved and that an additional 650 mobile tankers have reached the region.

“There is almost no closed road leading to the disaster area,” he said.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE State of emergency to prevent maltreatment in the earthquake-hit region: Erdoğan

State of emergency to prevent maltreatment in the earthquake-hit region: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. State of emergency to prevent maltreatment in the earthquake-hit region: Erdoğan

    State of emergency to prevent maltreatment in the earthquake-hit region: Erdoğan

  2. First UN convoy since quake enters northwest Syria from Türkiye

    First UN convoy since quake enters northwest Syria from Türkiye

  3. Teams pull out survivors from rubble after 3 days

    Teams pull out survivors from rubble after 3 days

  4. 3 convicts attempting to escape from Hatay Prison died

    3 convicts attempting to escape from Hatay Prison died

  5. Container city to be established in quake-hit region: Vice president

    Container city to be established in quake-hit region: Vice president
Recommended
State of emergency to prevent maltreatment in the earthquake-hit region: Erdoğan

State of emergency to prevent maltreatment in the earthquake-hit region: Erdoğan
First UN convoy since quake enters northwest Syria from Türkiye

First UN convoy since quake enters northwest Syria from Türkiye
Teams pull out survivors from rubble after 3 days

Teams pull out survivors from rubble after 3 days
3 convicts attempting to escape from Hatay Prison died

3 convicts attempting to escape from Hatay Prison died
77 field hospitals established in 10 provinces

77 field hospitals established in 10 provinces
Aid chain for earthquake victims expanding

Aid chain for earthquake victims expanding
WORLD Pentagon: Chinas conducted spy balloon program for years

Pentagon: China's conducted spy balloon program for years

The Chinese balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for “several years,” the Pentagon said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Microsoft sees ‘new day’ in war with Google

Microsoft sees ‘new day’ in war with Google

Microsoft’s long-struggling Bing search engine will integrate the powerful capabilities of language-based artificial intelligence, CEO Satya Nadella said on Feb. 7, declaring what he called a new era for online search.

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.