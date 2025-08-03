Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 2.6 percent in July

ISTANBUL

The monthly increase in consumer prices in the megacity accelerated from 1.77 percent in June to 2.62 percent last month, according to the data from the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO).

Compared to the same month last year, consumer prices in Istanbul have risen by 42.48 percent, slowing from 44.38 percent in June, while they have increased by 23.80 percent since the beginning of the year.

Among the categories with the sharpest monthly increases were health (8.08 percent), housing (6.39 percent) and alcohol and tobacco (6.27 percent).

Restaurants and hotels saw a 2.1 percent rise, while food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.03 percent.

Clothing and footwear recorded the smallest monthly change, with a marginal rise of 0.05 percent.

Transport costs in Istanbul, home to more than 15 million people, increased by 0.5 percent month-on-month, while entertainment and culture prices were up 0.6 percent.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) is scheduled to release the national inflation figures for July on Aug. 4.

Analysts expect the national monthly inflation rate to be around 2.34 percent, with annual inflation potentially easing from June’s 35.05 percent to 33.9 percent.