Consumer confidence index at 60.9 in July

  • July 23 2020 11:57:23

Consumer confidence index at 60.9 in July

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Consumer confidence index at 60.9 in July

Turkey's consumer confidence index fell month-on-month to 60.9 in July, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on July 23. 

The index, jointly calculated by TÜİK and the Central Bank of Turkey through the measurement of consumer tendencies, dropped by 2.7% this month, from 62.6 in June.

All sub-indices, except for the reading on the financial situation expectation of households, slipped compared to last month, the TÜİK data showed.

The financial situation expectation of households index rose 0.9% on a monthly basis, suggesting that more people were expecting a better financial situation in the coming year.

Tracking consumers' tendencies to save money over the next 12 months, the probability of saving index posted the largest monthly decline with 14% compared to last month.

The index for consumer expectations for a better general economic situation in the coming 12 months decreased 3.9% from June to July.

The number of people unemployed expectation index fell 1.7% during the same period as people are more pessimistic about finding jobs.

Consumer assessments and expectations in nearly 20 economic and financial categories are measured in monthly tendency surveys.

The consumer confidence index, calculated from survey results, is evaluated within the range of 0-200, indicating optimism when the index is above 100 and pessimism when below.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey mourns grusome murder of young woman

    Turkey mourns grusome murder of young woman

  2. US Air Force officially buying Turkey's F-35s

    US Air Force officially buying Turkey's F-35s

  3. Ankara rejects assertions of Greece for NAVTEX area issued by Turkey: Foreign Ministry

    Ankara rejects assertions of Greece for NAVTEX area issued by Turkey: Foreign Ministry

  4. No second wave yet, but…

    No second wave yet, but…

  5. Virus fear skyrockets daily rental prices of summerhouses

    Virus fear skyrockets daily rental prices of summerhouses
Recommended
Turkey accounts for 26% of 2019 world humanitarian aid

Turkey accounts for 26% of 2019 world humanitarian aid
Virus fear skyrockets daily rental prices of summerhouses

Virus fear skyrockets daily rental prices of summerhouses
Turkey renews daily power consumption record on July 21

Turkey renews daily power consumption record on July 21
Domestic tourism spending falls in Turkey in Q1

Domestic tourism spending falls in Turkey in Q1

Treasury borrows $635 mln through auctions

Treasury borrows $635 mln through auctions

Turkey gets nearly 71,753 trademark applications in H1

Turkey gets nearly 71,753 trademark applications in H1
WORLD Two Mideast countries, world’s top virus rates per population

Two Mideast countries, world’s top virus rates per population

The small, neighboring sheikhdoms of Bahrain and Qatar have the world’s highest per-capita rates of coronavirus infections. In the two Mideast countries, COVID-19 epidemics initially swept undetected through camps housing healthy and young foreign laborers, studies now show.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence index at 60.9 in July

Consumer confidence index at 60.9 in July

Turkey's consumer confidence index fell month-on-month to 60.9 in July, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on July 23. 
SPORTS UEFA to cut Fenerbahçes European revenues

UEFA to cut Fenerbahçe's European revenues

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe has been fined €2 million ($2.3 million) by European football's governing body UEFA on July 22 for violating Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.