Construction sector expected to expand 5 pct this year

Construction sector expected to expand 5 pct this year

ISTANBUL
Construction sector expected to expand 5 pct this year

The Turkish construction sector may grow about 4.5 to 5 percent this year, according to the Association of Construction Material Producers (İMSAD).

The construction sector’s growth rate remained above the GDP expansion in the past four quarters, the association said in its monthly report.

“After a prolonged period of contraction, the construction industry is growing due to the base effect,” the report noted.

If the industry maintains its above-GDP growth trend, it is likely to expand around 5 percent in 2024, according to the association.

However, there are two factors that may limit the sector’s growth, it said.

“The monetary tightening, which is expected to continue until the final quarter of 2024, and higher interest rates. The other factor is the fact that the government budget aims for a very limited increase in investments except for the earthquake-hit regions.”

The number of building permits obtained in 2023 increased, it noted, adding that construction activity may accelerate in the runup to the local elections slated for March.

The growth in the construction sector quickened from 6.6 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2023 to 8.1 percent in the third quarter, when the Turkish economy expanded 3.9 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively.

The report also said construction materials production increased by 8.7 percent in October last year from the same month of 2022.

The existing construction activities index fell 5.4 points, while the new construction orders index was down 4.5 points in December 2023, according to the report.

TÜRKİYE,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() General prosecution office eyes name change for ‘global recognition’

General prosecution office eyes name change for ‘global recognition’
LATEST NEWS

  1. General prosecution office eyes name change for ‘global recognition’

    General prosecution office eyes name change for ‘global recognition’

  2. Over 2,000 irregular migrants, 80 smugglers held in nationwide op

    Over 2,000 irregular migrants, 80 smugglers held in nationwide op

  3. First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

    First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

  4. AKP's Istanbul mayor candidate pledges inclusive governance

    AKP's Istanbul mayor candidate pledges inclusive governance

  5. Hotel owner blames earthquake as the sole culprit for collapse

    Hotel owner blames earthquake as the sole culprit for collapse
Recommended
Boeing hit by new headwinds in recent mid-flight scare

Boeing hit by new headwinds in recent mid-flight scare
Boeing faces new questions about the 737 Max

Boeing faces new questions about the 737 Max

China sanctions US firms over Taiwan arms sales

China sanctions US firms over Taiwan arms sales
UK announces high-tech uranium fuel plant

UK announces high-tech uranium fuel plant
Carrefour pulling PepsiCo products from shelves

Carrefour pulling PepsiCo products from shelves
Climate change, invasive species threaten Türkiye’s agriculture

Climate change, invasive species threaten Türkiye’s agriculture
WORLD First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

The first American spacecraft to attempt to land on the Moon in more than half a century successfully launched early Monday, with private industry leading the charge.
ECONOMY Boeing hit by new headwinds in recent mid-flight scare

Boeing hit by new headwinds in recent mid-flight scare

A mid-air emergency in which a piece of fuselage came off a Boeing 737 MAX 9 jetliner as it flew over the U.S. west coast dealt a new blow to the oft-beleaguered manufacturer.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün leads Rockets to victory over Bucks

Alperen Şengün leads Rockets to victory over Bucks

Alperen Şengün scored 21 points and the Houston Rockets overcame 48 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 112-108 on Saturday night.