Construction phase reached in key transport project

ANKARA
Construction is set to begin on the Dörtyol-Hassa Railway and Highway Project, which will directly connect Iskenderun Gulf to Southeast Anatolia and revitalize the region's economy, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has stated.

The project has drawn fresh attention after securing €1.55 billion ($1.8 billion) in external financing, according to details compiled by state-run Anadolu Agency.

The Project features both railway and highway tunnels to link the gulf with inland areas. Financing agreements were inked between the Treasury and Finance Ministry and a consortium led by Societe Generale.

As one of the Republic's largest infrastructure undertakings, managed by the ministry's Infrastructure Investments General Directorate, the tender process concluded last year, paving the way for groundbreaking.

Uraloğlu highlighted how the Dörtyol-Hassa route will boost uninterrupted regional access.

He explained that the tunnel will comprise three separate tubes, each approximately 20 kilometers long, offering benefits like lower transport costs, stronger supply chains and enhanced value.

Uraloğlu stressed safer, more comfortable and seamless services, adding, "The distance from Gaziantep to Iskenderun Port, currently about 210 kilometers, will drop to around 117 kilometers with the project."

"With the project, the importance of Iskenderun ports will increase, the region's tourism development will accelerate, and our provinces will develop," he said.

In the wake of the Feb. 6 earthquakes, Uraloğlu noted transportation as a critical infrastructure need, with the project also set to alleviate freight-related traffic issues.

 

