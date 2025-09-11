Construction of affordable housing to begin in first quarter of 2026

Construction of affordable housing to begin in first quarter of 2026

Türkiye will launch construction of new affordable housing projects in the first quarter of 2026, as part of a broader initiative to curb the impact of housing and rental prices on inflation.

As part of the 2026–2028 Medium-Term Program (OVP), which outlines Türkiye’s economic roadmap for the next three years, the importance of affordable housing production has been underlined, along with the steps to be taken in this area.

According to the plan, a province-by-province assessment of affordable housing needs and production will be announced by the end of the year. Implementation of the program is set to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

The OVP also highlights that, in addition to boosting affordable housing production to reduce the impact of housing and rental prices on current inflation, efforts will be made to finance the construction of new disaster‑resilient homes.

The program sets out key objectives, including securing financing for resilient structures and strengthening the resilience of settlements and communities against disasters.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will unveil the details of what is described as the largest affordable housing initiative in Türkiye in October.

Speaking on the OVP, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said food and affordable housing are priorities in the fight against inflation.

“This process, to be managed and directed by the public sector, is particularly important for breaking resistance in rental prices and for social justice,” he noted, adding that the Environment Ministry will unveil a comprehensive program by the end of this year.

 

