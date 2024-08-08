Construction materials output up 2.5 percent: Association

Construction materials output up 2.5 percent: Association

ISTANBUL
Construction materials output up 2.5 percent: Association

Production of the construction materials industry exhibited an annual increase of 2.5 percent in May, according to the Türkiye Construction Materials Industrialists’ Association (İMSAD).

In the January-May period, the industry’s production rose by 7 percent compared with the same period of last year.

Cement production grew 8.2 percent year-on-year, while ready-mixed concrete output rose by 8.2 percent.

The index of existing construction work, which rose 9.5 points in the April-June period after the local elections, declined by 2.1 points in July, according to the association’s monthly report.

In addition to seasonal factors, economic policies, activities in the earthquake-hit areas as well as urban transformation projects will set the course for the industry in the coming period, the report added.

“The new construction orders index, which posted a very limited increase in April and May, declined by 0.8 points in July. Thus, new orders remained stagnant at the beginning of the third quarter,” it said, adding that it will take some time for new orders to bounce bank.

The report noted that Türkiye needs to produce at least 750,000 homes each year, but the outlook in the housing market is not promising.

In the first half of 2024, tight monetary policies and high interest rates impacted home sales, the report underlined.

The industry’s exports grew 6.5 percent year-on-year to reach $2.7 billion in May, while construction materials imports rose by 5.1 percent to $1.16 billion, according to the association.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

    Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

  2. Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

    Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

  3. Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

    Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

  4. Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

    Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

  5. Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month

    Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month
Recommended
Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project
Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year
Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month

Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month
US president should have say over monetary policy: Trump

US president should have say over monetary policy: Trump
China consumer prices hit five-month high, top forecasts

China consumer prices hit five-month high, top forecasts
FTX, Alameda to ordered to pay $12.7 billion to victims

FTX, Alameda to ordered to pay $12.7 billion to victims
EV charging-related power consumption rises 25 percent

EV charging-related power consumption rises 25 percent
WORLD Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Moscow on Saturday launched a "counter-terror operation" in three border regions adjoining Ukraine to halt Kyiv's biggest cross-border offensive in the two-and-a-half year conflict.
ECONOMY Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

U.K. Export Finance (UKEF) and Poland’s export credit agency, KUKE, have jointly guaranteed a 249-million-pound loan being arranged by Standard Chartered Bank for Turkish renewable energy investment company Kalyon Enerji.  
SPORTS Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Hatice Akbaş of Türkiye lost 5-0 to China’s Chang Yuan in the women’s 54kg weight class of boxing at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 8, settling for the silver medal.
﻿