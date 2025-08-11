Construction cost index rises 23.5 pct in June

Türkiye's construction cost index increased 1.37 percent in June from the previous month and 23.58 percent compared to the same period last year, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Aug. 11.

On a monthly basis, the materials sub-index rose 2.35 percent, while the labor sub-index edged down 0.35 percent. Annually, materials climbed 19.37 percent and labor surged 31.99 percent.

For building construction, the cost index grew 0.97 percent month-on-month and 23.21 percent year-on-year. Materials in this category advanced 1.76 percent from May but labor slipped 0.38 percent. Over the year, building materials rose 19.06 percent and labor 31.16 percent.

Non-building structures saw sharper gains, with the index up 2.68 percent monthly and 24.82 percent annually. Materials here jumped 4.19 percent from the prior month, though labor dipped 0.24 percent. Yearly figures showed materials increasing 20.31 percent and labor 35 percent.

 

