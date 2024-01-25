‘Congestion fees may ease Istanbul traffic’

‘Congestion fees may ease Istanbul traffic’

ISTANBUL
‘Congestion fees may ease Istanbul traffic’

The concept of "congestion charging," in which vehicles entering areas with heavy traffic are charged a fee, has recently been gaining traction as a potential solution to simultaneously alleviate traffic congestion and mitigate air pollution.

The practice, which has already been implemented in major cities around the world, decreases traffic by 10 to 40 percent and public transportation use increases by 5 to 15 percent, according to Professor Ayşe Uyduranoğlu from Istanbul Bilgi University.

Introduced for the first time in Singapore in 1975, the practice yielded successful results and became the country's permanent traffic policy. Later, it was also implemented in some European cities such as Milan, Stockholm and London.

Congestion charging is initially planned for Eminönü and Kadıköy in Istanbul. A survey conducted with 852 people living in Istanbul shows that those who use public transportation support the practice at a higher rate, while car owners are less convinced that the implementation will bring a solution.

"It is important to implement the system in pilot regions first and share the results with the community on a regular basis. When it was first proposed in Stockholm, a referendum was held and the vote was 'no.' A pilot was then run for seven months. During this time, the reduction in air pollution and the regular publicizing of the positive results changed public opinion. In the second referendum, most citizens voted 'yes,'" Uyduranoğlu said.

Noting that many cities are postponing the transition to a charging system due to insufficient public transportation capacity, Uyduranoğlu emphasized the importance of using revenues gained from the practice to improve public transportation.

"There could be a one-way flat fee for all vehicles subject to the scheme, regardless of vehicle type and time spent in the area. A lower tariff could be applied to environmentally friendly vehicles, such as electric vehicles," Uyduranoğlu suggested.

fees, istanbul,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fighting focuses on Gazas Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

Fighting focuses on Gaza's Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fighting focuses on Gaza's Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

    Fighting focuses on Gaza's Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

  2. Zelensky says Russia 'playing' with lives of Ukrainian POWs

    Zelensky says Russia 'playing' with lives of Ukrainian POWs

  3. US deplores deadly attack on UN shelter in Gaza

    US deplores deadly attack on UN shelter in Gaza

  4. ‘Congestion fees may ease Istanbul traffic’

    ‘Congestion fees may ease Istanbul traffic’

  5. Daring mission restores electricity to snow-stricken village in Van

    Daring mission restores electricity to snow-stricken village in Van
Recommended
Daring mission restores electricity to snow-stricken village in Van

Daring mission restores electricity to snow-stricken village in Van
Restaurants in Kadıköy offer free meals to students

Restaurants in Kadıköy offer free meals to students
Semester break boosts demand for ski resorts

Semester break boosts demand for ski resorts
Experts advocate enhanced road safety measures amid accidents

Experts advocate enhanced road safety measures amid accidents
Animals cant hibernate amid prolonged summer conditions

Animals can't hibernate amid prolonged summer conditions
Police confirm body washed ashore of missing girl in Antalya

Police confirm body washed ashore of missing girl in Antalya
WORLD Fighting focuses on Gazas Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

Fighting focuses on Gaza's Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

Israeli air strikes and ground operations were focused Thursday on the Gazan city of Khan Yunis, where the U.N. said nine people were killed by tank shelling at one of its shelters the day before.
ECONOMY Structure of state enterprises to be reformed

Structure of state enterprises to be reformed

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek announced that the first phase of the reform of SOEs based on transparency and in line with austerity measures has been completed.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".