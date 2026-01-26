Confidence up in services and construction, down in retail

ANKARA

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on Jan. 26 that confidence levels in services, retail trade, and construction displayed mixed movements at the start of 2026.

Seasonally adjusted data showed that the services confidence index rose by 1.3 percent from the previous month to 113.8, reflecting stronger business sentiment. Within the sector, assessments of business conditions over the past three months improved, climbing to 113.1, while demand-turnover expectations for the next three months eased slightly to 115.9.

In contrast, the retail trade confidence index fell by 2.4 percent to 112.6. Business activity and sales over the past three months dropped to 123.9, while expectations for sales in the coming quarter declined to 121.5. The current volume of stocks edged down to 92.5, signaling a modest adjustment in inventory levels.

The construction sector showed a more positive outlook, with its confidence index increasing by 1.5 percent to 85.7. Order books strengthened to 80.7, marking a 2.7 percent rise compared to December, while employment expectations for the next three months inched up to 90.8.

Although the index remains below the neutral threshold of 100, indicating a cautious mood, the improvement suggests a gradual recovery in sentiment.

The confidence indices range between 0 and 200, with values above 100 signaling optimism and those below 100 pointing to pessimism.