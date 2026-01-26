Confidence up in services and construction, down in retail

Confidence up in services and construction, down in retail

ANKARA
Confidence up in services and construction, down in retail

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on Jan. 26 that confidence levels in services, retail trade, and construction displayed mixed movements at the start of 2026.

Seasonally adjusted data showed that the services confidence index rose by 1.3 percent from the previous month to 113.8, reflecting stronger business sentiment. Within the sector, assessments of business conditions over the past three months improved, climbing to 113.1, while demand-turnover expectations for the next three months eased slightly to 115.9.

In contrast, the retail trade confidence index fell by 2.4 percent to 112.6. Business activity and sales over the past three months dropped to 123.9, while expectations for sales in the coming quarter declined to 121.5. The current volume of stocks edged down to 92.5, signaling a modest adjustment in inventory levels.

The construction sector showed a more positive outlook, with its confidence index increasing by 1.5 percent to 85.7. Order books strengthened to 80.7, marking a 2.7 percent rise compared to December, while employment expectations for the next three months inched up to 90.8.

Although the index remains below the neutral threshold of 100, indicating a cautious mood, the improvement suggests a gradual recovery in sentiment.

The confidence indices range between 0 and 200, with values above 100 signaling optimism and those below 100 pointing to pessimism.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack
LATEST NEWS

  1. US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

    US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

  2. Nigerian president in Türkiye to meet Erdoğan

    Nigerian president in Türkiye to meet Erdoğan

  3. Rights group says Iran protest toll nears 6,000 dead

    Rights group says Iran protest toll nears 6,000 dead

  4. Özel opens week-long tour to meet opposition leaders

    Özel opens week-long tour to meet opposition leaders

  5. 7 CHP mayors to stand trial in bribery case

    7 CHP mayors to stand trial in bribery case
Recommended
Europe will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour on tech platforms: EU chief

Europe 'will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour' on tech platforms: EU chief
Defense giant Aselsan inks $171 million international sales deal

Defense giant Aselsan inks $171 million international sales deal
EU leaders arrive in India, hoping to seal free trade deal

EU leaders arrive in India, hoping to seal free trade deal
Citrus sales to foreign markets surge to record high in 2025

Citrus sales to foreign markets surge to record high in 2025
Supply chain trends in Europe offer opportunities for Türkiye: Report

Supply chain trends in Europe offer opportunities for Türkiye: Report
Central Bank survey shows mixed inflation expectations

Central Bank survey shows mixed inflation expectations
WORLD US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

A U.S. naval strike group led by an aircraft carrier has deployed to Middle Eastern waters, the United States said Monday, as Tehran warned it was ready to hit back at any American attack launched in response to a crackdown on anti-government protests.
ECONOMY Europe will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour on tech platforms: EU chief

Europe 'will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour' on tech platforms: EU chief

Europe "will not tolerate" online abuses against women and children, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Monday, as the bloc opened a probe into sexualised deepfakes created by Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok.
SPORTS Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez’s historic run at the Australian Open ended on Jan. 23, losing 3-6, 7-6 (3), 3-6 to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in a third-round match.
﻿