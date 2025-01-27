Confidence improves in retail, construction and services

ANKARA

Confidence in the services, retail and construction sectors improved, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Jan. 27.

confidence in the services sector rose by 2.5 percent monthly in January, after rising 2.4 percent in December 2024.

The month-on-month increase in the confidence index in the retail trade sector accelerated from 1.2 percent to 1.4 percent.

The construction sector posted a 2.6 percent rise from the previous month, accelerating from the 1.9 percent month-on-month increase recorded in December.

TÜİK’s survey-based index is calculated on a scale of 0 to 200, with values above 100 reflecting optimism and those below signaling a cautious or pessimistic outlook.

Meanwhile, a Central Bank survey showed on Jan. 27 that the seasonally adjusted real sector confidence index inched down from 102.7 in December 2024 to 102.6 in January, declining for the second consecutive month.

The index of the general business situation fell from 91.6 to 90.8, but the index of current total orders rose from 80.7 to 81.2.

The index of output volume in the next three months inched up from 121.3 to 121.8, but the index of orders in the past three months declined from 102 to 97.8.

According to the survey, export orders in the next three months increased in January compared to December.

The unadjusted real sector confidence index increased by 1.8 points from December to 100.9, said the bank.