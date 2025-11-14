Conference to weigh up stubbing out cigarette butts

Conference to weigh up stubbing out cigarette butts

GENEVA
Conference to weigh up stubbing out cigarette butts

 

Next week's global conference on tobacco control will consider what to do about the sheer volume of cigarette butts trashing the planet, with some recommending banning them completely.

"The best thing that we could see for the environment is getting rid of filters altogether," Andrew Black, acting head of the secretariat of the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), said on Nov. 13.

Plastic cigarette filters are the world's most littered item, leaching toxic chemicals into the environment and breaking down into microplastics, while doing very little for the smoker, the secretariat said.

The 11th conference of the parties to the FCTC is being held in Geneva from Nov. 17-22.

Black said that, among other topics, the gathering would look at the environmental damage wrought by the tobacco industry and its products.

"An estimated 4.5 trillion cigarette butts are littered each year worldwide, making them the most common form of litter on the planet," he told reporters.

"These discarded butts are toxic and a significant source of plastic pollution, due to their filters, which do not biodegrade."

Furthermore, plastic filters "don't provide any meaningful increase in the safety of cigarettes," he said.

Other major agenda items include the "aggressive marketing" of tobacco products, as well as widespread concerns about the numbers of children being lured into a life of addiction via new means of getting kids hooked.

More than 100 million people are vaping, including at least 15 million teens aged 13 to 15, according to the WHO's first global estimate of e-cigarette use.

WHO wants comprehensive bans on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship, including for e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches.

 

 

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

    Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

  2. CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

    CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

  3. Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

    Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

  4. Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

    Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

  5. Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects

    Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects
Recommended
Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms
China summons Japan ambassador over PM Taiwan comments

China summons Japan ambassador over PM Taiwan comments
Ukrainian capital comes under massive attack

Ukrainian capital comes under 'massive' attack
BBC says sorry to Trump, but rejects defamation claim

BBC says sorry to Trump, but rejects defamation claim
Greek Air Force deletes controversial C-130 post after backlash

Greek Air Force deletes controversial C-130 post after backlash
Syria reopens embassy in London after more than decade

Syria reopens embassy in London after more than decade
WORLD Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza on Nov. 14, officials at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis said, in the latest step to fulfilling the terms of the fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.
ECONOMY Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

The Turkish Competition Authority has imposed nearly 11.5 billion Turkish Lira ($272 million) in fines on companies over the past 10 months, following investigations into violations across a wide range of industries, from food and construction to banking, retail and digital markets.  
SPORTS Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

The Turkish national team is poised to take a significant step toward the 2026 World Cup playoffs when it hosts a struggling Bulgaria side on Nov. 15 in a Group E qualifier.  
﻿