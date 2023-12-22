Concert held at AKM for Gaza

ISTANBUL

Artists from Türkiye and around the world took the stage at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) on the night of Dec. 20 to give a concert that was organized to help the people of Gaza under attack by Israel.

The revenue from the concert will be donated to Gaza through the Turkish Red Crescent.

Artists who took part in the concert, titled “I'm There for Gaza” and organized by the Sanat Hayattır (Art is Life) Association, included Yavuz Bingöl, Emel Mathlouthı, Alim Kasımov, Azerin Fahir Atakoğlu, Audrey Woznıak, Okan Bayülgen, Murat Kekilli, Ercan Saatçi, Özhan Eren, Ahmet Koç, Elif Buse Doğan, Orhan Hakalmaz, Ali Mahsuni, Aykut Aslan, Oktay Üst, Berk Can Aslan, İbrahim Sadri and the Antakya Civilizations Choir.

Speaking about the organization, Turkish artist Kekilli said, “This is a human responsibility. Everyone had to take this responsibility. No one will remain silent against this oppression. I think our friends are holding back their screams inside. There is a drama happening in the world. I believe that you will no longer remain silent while babies are being slaughtered there. Let's help our brothers there. This is our humanitarian duty. They need the mercy of the whole world.”

Doğan, another Turkish artist sharing the stage at AKM, said, “We, the Turkish society, express our pain through music. I am happy that we are with them today. No piece of land is more valuable than human life. It is impossible to stay silent while innocent babies and civilians are being massacred. I hope it will end soon and we won't hear anything about the war in 2024.”