CONCACAF suspends 4 players after US-Mexico brawl

CONCACAF suspends 4 players after US-Mexico brawl

MIAMI
CONCACAF suspends 4 players after US-Mexico brawl

CONCACAF has meted out suspensions to Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest of the United States and Mexico's Cesar Montes and Gerardo Arteaga in the wake of the stormy Champions League clash between the two nations.

The United States triumphed 3-0 in the semifinal match that saw both sides finish with nine men.

Montes was shown a red card for an ugly wild kick at Folarin Balogun and McKennie was dismissed for his role in the fracas which followed.

Arteaga and Dest were sent off after another mass brawl.

CONCACAF, football's governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean, said on June 23 that McKennie and Montes have been suspended a further three matches, in addition to their automatic one-match bans.

Dest and Arteaga were suspended an additional two games.

Dest and McKennie are not in the U.S. squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, but the sanctions will be a blow for Mexico in the competition, with both Montes and Arteaga in the Gold Cup squad.

CONCACAF said both teams had been fined an undisclosed amount, but did not mention the homophobic chants by Mexican supporters that prompted Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton to halt the match in the final minutes.

CONCACAF said in a statement after the game that it "strongly condemned" what it called "discriminatory chanting."

Multiple fines handed to Mexico over several years over such chants by its fans total more than $650,00 and they were forced to play without fans against Jamaica in September 2021.

Sports, US,

TÜRKIYE Additional quotas to be opened for quake-hit students: Erdoğan

Additional quotas to be opened for quake-hit students: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Additional quotas to be opened for quake-hit students: Erdoğan

    Additional quotas to be opened for quake-hit students: Erdoğan

  2. Bezzecchi holds off Bagnaia in Dutch MotoGP sprint

    Bezzecchi holds off Bagnaia in Dutch MotoGP sprint

  3. CONCACAF suspends 4 players after US-Mexico brawl

    CONCACAF suspends 4 players after US-Mexico brawl

  4. Kyrgios doubt for Wimbledon after Mallorca Open pull-out

    Kyrgios doubt for Wimbledon after Mallorca Open pull-out

  5. Türkiye, US agree to expand cooperation

    Türkiye, US agree to expand cooperation
Recommended
Bezzecchi holds off Bagnaia in Dutch MotoGP sprint

Bezzecchi holds off Bagnaia in Dutch MotoGP sprint
Kyrgios doubt for Wimbledon after Mallorca Open pull-out

Kyrgios doubt for Wimbledon after Mallorca Open pull-out
Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade
Tszyu wins to set up Charlo showdown

Tszyu wins to set up Charlo showdown
Vinicius and Brazil spot on with black jersey

Vinicius and Brazil spot on with black jersey
Jordan’s timing to sell the Hornets leaves team in limbo

Jordan’s timing to sell the Hornets leaves team in limbo
WORLD Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off clashes

Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off clashes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered a brief freeze in construction on a wind turbine project in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights that set off a rare clash between Druze residents and police.

ECONOMY AI chip giant Nvidia may invest in Europe

AI chip giant Nvidia may invest in Europe

The CEO of Nvidia has said that the world's most valuable chipmaker is "extremely likely" to invest in Europe.

SPORTS Bezzecchi holds off Bagnaia in Dutch MotoGP sprint

Bezzecchi holds off Bagnaia in Dutch MotoGP sprint

Pole-sitter Marco Bezzecchi won the Dutch MotoGP sprint race at Assen on June 24 ahead of world champion Francesco Bagnaia.