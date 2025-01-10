Competition body probes talent management agencies

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s competition authority has initiated a rare investigation into over 20 casting and talent management agencies over claims on monopolistic practices and dominance in the country’s television and film industry.

The probe followed a preliminary inquiry conducted months ago into allegations that certain agencies, through their relationships with production companies, have promoted their actors, writers and directors in a way to assert disproportionate control over the sector.

During the initial investigation, the authorities examined the agencies’ electronic devices, including phones and computers.

Local media had previously criticized the industry for perpetuating the prominence of actors from the same agencies, allegedly based on their affiliations rather than their acting prowess, particularly in Turkish productions featured on digital platforms.

Actors not represented by these well-connected talent agencies faced systemic exclusion from opportunities, effectively stifling competition, according to the media. Notably, some actresses have publicly endorsed the investigation on social media, further highlighting the grievances within the industry.

However, the Competition Board’s decision to launch an investigation does not imply that the entities or associations under scrutiny have definitively violated the law or will face sanctions.