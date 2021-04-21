Competition board launches probe against Turkish firms for artificially lowering wages

ISTANBUL

The Turkish Competition Authority has concluded a preliminary inquiry into practices of 32 prominent firms, mostly operating in delivery and food sectors, that allegedly act together to keep wages lower, according to a statement released on April 19.

The Competition Board discussed the allegations in a meeting on April 1 and decided to launch an official investigation, the statement said.

Undisclosed agreements between employers obstruct competition and artificially decrease average wages, depriving workers of jobs with higher salaries and benefits, it added.

“This situation can prompt the labor force, which cannot get its rights fairly, look for other markets and foreign countries,” said the Competition Authority.

The 32 firms in the investigation list include Turkey’s two unicorns, delivery startup Getir and Peak Games.

Peak Games, which was sold for $1.8 billion to a U.S.-based entertainment giant Zynga last year, was the first Turkish unicorn. Getir, which offers ultra-fast deliveries, has become the country’s second “unicorn” fetching a valuation of $2.6 billion, its founder said on March 26.

Tech firms Google, Commencis and Mobven; e-commerce platforms Trendyol and Sahibinden.com will also be investigated.

Food delivery firms Yemeksepeti, a subsidiary of Delivery Hero, Meal Box and Anadolu Restoran İşletmeleri, operator of McDonald’s restaurants, are on the list too.