Competition board fines Coca-Cola 282 mln liras

ANKARA

The Competition Board fined Coca-Cola approximately 282 million Turkish Liras ($6.6 mln) for obstructing and complicating an on-site inspection after detecting data deletion following the start of the probe.

In a statement on its website, the board said the violation occurred during an inspection at Coca-Cola, where data was erased after the examination began.

The board ruled that the company "obstructed and complicated the on-site inspection."

The statement emphasized that no data should be deleted from any device for any reason once an inspection starts, noting, "A single deletion can expose the company to a fine of 0.5 percent of its turnover. Inspections use the most up-to-date, high-tech devices, and data deletion attempts can be detected very quickly."

It clarified that inspections cover only business-related data, with personal or sensitive information excluded.

The decision serves as a strong warning to companies; the statement added, "Full and transparent cooperation in fulfilling on-site inspection obligations is not only a legal requirement but also the only way to avoid heavy penalties."

"On-site inspection under Law No. 4054 is one of the most critical tools in uncovering competition violations."

Board experts have the authority to examine all business-related data on managers' and employees' computers, mobile devices and IT systems, and to request written or oral explanations from staff, it noted.