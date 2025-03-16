Competition authority scrutinizes major digital streaming platforms

ANKARA

The competition authority has launched an investigation into major digital streaming platforms in Türkiye’s rapidly growing streaming industry, including Netflix, Disney+, Exxen, BluTV, Amazon Prime Video and Gain.

In a statement released by the authority, it was noted that the investigations aim to determine whether these platforms have engaged in anti-competitive agreements and practices. The focus will be on exclusive contracts with content creators, such as actors, directors, screenwriters and production companies, which may restrict competition in the industry.

The probe comes amid growing scrutiny of Türkiye’s media and entertainment sector. Earlier this year, the authority launched a rare investigation into over 20 casting and talent management agencies, following allegations of monopolistic practices.

The inquiry centered on claims that these agencies, through their close ties with production companies, had gained disproportionate control over the market by promoting their own talent at the expense of fair competition.

Actors not represented by these well-connected talent agencies faced systemic exclusion from opportunities, according to local media reports. Notably, some actresses have publicly endorsed the investigation on social media.

With the latest investigation, regulators aim to assess whether digital platforms are similarly limiting market access for content providers and creatives.