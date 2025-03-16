Competition authority scrutinizes major digital streaming platforms

Competition authority scrutinizes major digital streaming platforms

ANKARA
Competition authority scrutinizes major digital streaming platforms

The competition authority has launched an investigation into major digital streaming platforms in Türkiye’s rapidly growing streaming industry, including Netflix, Disney+, Exxen, BluTV, Amazon Prime Video and Gain.

In a statement released by the authority, it was noted that the investigations aim to determine whether these platforms have engaged in anti-competitive agreements and practices. The focus will be on exclusive contracts with content creators, such as actors, directors, screenwriters and production companies, which may restrict competition in the industry.

The probe comes amid growing scrutiny of Türkiye’s media and entertainment sector. Earlier this year, the authority launched a rare investigation into over 20 casting and talent management agencies, following allegations of monopolistic practices.

The inquiry centered on claims that these agencies, through their close ties with production companies, had gained disproportionate control over the market by promoting their own talent at the expense of fair competition.

Actors not represented by these well-connected talent agencies faced systemic exclusion from opportunities, according to local media reports. Notably, some actresses have publicly endorsed the investigation on social media.

With the latest investigation, regulators aim to assess whether digital platforms are similarly limiting market access for content providers and creatives.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen

Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen
LATEST NEWS

  1. Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen

    Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen

  2. 'Terror-free Türkiye initiative' strengthens national unity: Erdoğan

    'Terror-free Türkiye initiative' strengthens national unity: Erdoğan

  3. Putin, Trump to discuss Ukraine Tuesday

    Putin, Trump to discuss Ukraine Tuesday

  4. TRNC President Tatar stresses 'realities of Cyprus' ahead of UN meeting

    TRNC President Tatar stresses 'realities of Cyprus' ahead of UN meeting

  5. Nevruz to mark step toward 'terror-free Türkiye': AKP spokesperson

    Nevruz to mark step toward 'terror-free Türkiye': AKP spokesperson
Recommended
Terror-free Türkiye initiative strengthens national unity: Erdoğan

'Terror-free Türkiye initiative' strengthens national unity: Erdoğan
Nevruz to mark step toward terror-free Türkiye: AKP spokesperson

Nevruz to mark step toward 'terror-free Türkiye': AKP spokesperson
Over 145,000 Syrians returned from Türkiye since regime fall: Turkish VP

Over 145,000 Syrians returned from Türkiye since regime fall: Turkish VP
Seized bank handed over to Türkiye’s regulator in betting probe

Seized bank handed over to Türkiye’s regulator in betting probe
22-year prison term sought for Turkish family linked to Mossad

22-year prison term sought for Turkish family linked to Mossad
DEM party holds talks with AKP, MHP

DEM party holds talks with AKP, MHP
Suspects stand trial in 1st hearing over landslide-hit İliç mine

Suspects stand trial in 1st hearing over landslide-hit İliç mine
WORLD Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen

Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen

Houthi media said fresh U.S. strikes hit Yemen on Monday, after huge crowds gathered in the conflict-torn country to protest earlier bombings targeting the Iran-backed rebel group.

ECONOMY EU vows 2.5 bn euros to help Syrians after Assad ouster

EU vows 2.5 bn euros to help Syrians after Assad ouster

The EU led the way on pledging aid for Syria on Monday at a donor drive in Brussels — but the call for funding to help the war-torn country after Bashar al-Assad's ouster risked falling short of last year as U.S. support dries up.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿