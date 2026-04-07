Competition authority launches investigation into health insurance sector

ANKARA

The Turkish Competition Authority has announced the opening of an investigation into 19 companies operating in the health insurance market.

According to the authority’s statement, the decision follows complaints and notifications that prompted a preliminary inquiry.

The claims primarily included suspicions that insurance companies operating in the health insurance market might have engaged in conduct such as jointly determining, increasing, or maintaining premiums (prices) by reaching agreements among themselves, the statement read.

Other allegations involved the possible allocation of customers, regions, or products among companies, it added.

The authority also looked into claims that sensitive information — such as price, cost and risk data — may have been exchanged.

In addition, suspicions were raised that exclusionary agreements might have been concluded between insurance companies in the health insurance market and health care service providers.

After reviewing the findings of the preliminary inquiry, the Competition Authority concluded that the evidence was serious and sufficient to warrant a full investigation into the 19 companies.

The decision to launch an investigation does not mean the companies have violated competition law or that they will necessarily face sanctions. It simply indicates that the allegations will now be examined in detail.