Competition authority ends Meta probe over data-sharing

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Competition Board has terminated an investigation into Meta regarding data-sharing between Threads and Instagram.

The competition authority launched the probe in December last year.

Meta submitted a commitment text to the authority on Oct. 30 to eliminate the concerns about linking and data combination, which were the subject of the investigation, the board said in a statement on Dec. 5.

The board said it accepted the commitments submitted by Meta and that the investigation shall be terminated.

As part of the commitments submitted by Meta, both existing and new users will be able to use Threads by creating only a Threads profile without the requirement of an Instagram, and the data collected through Threads will not be combined with Instagram, the statement explained.

In April, Meta suspended its Threats short-messaging service after an order from the competition watchdog over data-sharing.

In its March finding, the authority had said Meta's combination of user data from Instagram with people's Threads profiles "will lead to irreparable harms."

Given its vast user base, data collection and financial resources, "Meta's practices in the market constitute a barrier to entry" for prospective competitors, the authority added.

The authority also decided at that time to fine Meta 4.8 million Turkish Liras (around $138,000) a day.