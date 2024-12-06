Competition authority ends Meta probe over data-sharing

Competition authority ends Meta probe over data-sharing

ANKARA
Competition authority ends Meta probe over data-sharing

Türkiye’s Competition Board has terminated an investigation into Meta regarding data-sharing between Threads and Instagram.

The competition authority launched the probe in December last year.

Meta submitted a commitment text to the authority on Oct. 30 to eliminate the concerns about linking and data combination, which were the subject of the investigation, the board said in a statement on Dec. 5.

The board said it accepted the commitments submitted by Meta and that the investigation shall be terminated.

As part of the commitments submitted by Meta, both existing and new users will be able to use Threads by creating only a Threads profile without the requirement of an Instagram, and the data collected through Threads will not be combined with Instagram, the statement explained.

In April, Meta suspended its Threats short-messaging service after an order from the competition watchdog over data-sharing.

In its March finding, the authority had said Meta's combination of user data from Instagram with people's Threads profiles "will lead to irreparable harms."

Given its vast user base, data collection and financial resources, "Meta's practices in the market constitute a barrier to entry" for prospective competitors, the authority added.

The authority also decided at that time to fine Meta 4.8 million Turkish Liras (around $138,000) a day.

data sharing,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says Zelensky is ready for deal with Russia

Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia

    Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia

  2. Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional security

    Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional security

  3. With regime toppled, Syrians take down statues of late Hafez al-Assad

    With regime toppled, Syrians take down statues of late Hafez al-Assad

  4. South Korea president still on thin ice over martial law mayhem

    South Korea president still on thin ice over martial law mayhem

  5. Syrians celebrate Assad's fall as his whereabouts unknown

    Syrians celebrate Assad's fall as his whereabouts unknown
Recommended
Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year
Germans’ summer bookings for Türkiye already strong: TUI

Germans’ summer bookings for Türkiye already strong: TUI
Nvidia signs agreement to establish AI centre in Vietnam

Nvidia signs agreement to establish AI centre in Vietnam
Firms face complex challenge of protecting their top brass

Firms face complex challenge of protecting their top brass
India keeps interest rates on hold despite growth dip

India keeps interest rates on hold despite growth dip
World Bank approves $660 mln financing for railway project

World Bank approves $660 mln financing for railway project
WORLD Trump says Zelensky is ready for deal with Russia

Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is keen on a "deal" to end the war with Russia, after the pair met in Paris to discuss the future of the conflict.

ECONOMY Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Total environmental protection expenditure amounted to 224.6 billion Turkish Liras ($6.45 billion) in 2023, pointing to an increase of 56.8 percent compared to the previous year, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 6.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿